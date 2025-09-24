Sabres Need Too Many Things to Go Right for Playoffs to Be Reasonable

It has been said a million times, but this is a pivotal season for the Buffalo Sabres. Missing the playoffs 14 seasons in a row will certainly amplify the sense of urgency facing a franchise. Unfortunately for the Sabres, they have a lot of questions and headlines to manage.

The time for looking ahead to bright prospects has passed. It is now time for them deliver on the potential that has been talked about for years, and for the Sabres to get over the hump. Unfortunately, they are counting on too many unknowns to produce positive results.

Jiri Kulich and Zach Benson Becoming Legitimate Top Six Offensive Contributors

If this were year five of a rebuild rather than year 15, the situation featuring Jiri Kulich and Zach Benson would be a lot more tenable. As it stands, the Sabres are counting on a pair of players who are 21 and 20 years old, respectively, to take on bigger roles and produce at a top-six level.

Kulich flashed promise as a rookie in 2024-25. He has excellent speed and a high-level shot that makes him dangerous from anywhere on the ice. His 15 goals as a rookie were modest, but the potential was there. Asking him to become a legitimate second-line center? That might be a big ask.

Speaking of “big asks,” let’s talk about Benson. Benson is just 20 years old but has two full NHL seasons under his belt. The numbers – 10 goals, 28 points – don’t indicate that he should be in a top-six role. But his play alongside Tage Thompson on the top line last season showed he is a play-driver. He should grow, but can be become a 70-plus-point player?

Make no mistake: both players can and should see substantial growth. That said, the Sabres need both of them to produce somewhere in the 20-30-goal range as well as 65-plus points. Is that realistic? Not if you plan to make the playoffs, it’s not.

Josh Norris Staying Healthy

One quick look at the Sabres roster and you will notice on thing, in particular: a glaring hole at center. There is potential, as we talked about with Kulich, but what are the odds that the potential lives up to its full value? Josh Norris is perhaps a bigger risk because of his proven track record.

He was on the ice in the Sabres’ second preseason game of the year, racking up an assist in a 2-1 win. But the narrative wrapped in a giant, blood-red flag is that he can’t stay on the ice. And historically, that’s absolutely the truth. He suited up for just three games after being traded to the Sabres last season, yet another campaign in which he failed to suit up in at least 60 games.

When he is on the ice, Norris is responsible in both ends, brings a good mix of speed and scoring, and can be a genuine number-one center. But “if he can stay on the ice” should be highlighted, italicized, and underlined. If the Sabres can get 70-plus games out of Norris, it would be a massive win and help provide stability to their top line.

A Rebound from Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

It is no secret that the Sabres’ goaltending situation last season was dicey. Though James Reimer had a strong push down the stretch, it was yet another example of “too little, too late” in terms of playoff implications.

The biggest issue in net more so had to do with the regression of “UPL”, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. After a breakout 2023-24 season, UPL took a noticeable step backward as his .910 save percentage fell to .887 while his goals against average ballooned from 2.57 to 3.20.

The Sabres gave Luukkonen a big contract extension and have hopes that he can be “the man” for the next few seasons. If the Sabres have any hope of finally making it to the playoffs, they will need the 2023-24 Luukkonen, not the frustratingly-inconsistent one from last season.

Michael Kesselring Fixing Owen Power

Let’s take a step back and actually focus on a positive: the J.J. Peterka trade. Though it is never ideal to trade a young player with a 30-goal season under their belt out the door, the Sabres got a surprisingly good return. The key focal point of the trade is defenseman Michael Kesselring.

The Sabres defense has a ton of high-level talent that has come through the NHL Draft, the 2021 first-overall pick Owen Power being the latest. He has flashed offensive potential but has struggled in his own end on a regular basis. The message from the fan base has been clear: find him a partner that can unlock his game.

Michael Kesselring, Utah Hockey Club (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Kesselring is supposed to be that guy. A big, mobile physical, right-handed defenseman, Kesselring emerged as a legitimate top-four talent for the Utah Hockey Club (now Mammoth) last season. He is going to be counted on to give Power the ability to free wheel and thrive offensively.

Of everything the Sabres need to get better, this feels like the most likely to happen. With Rasmus Dahlin and Bowen Byram solidified as the top pair, hopes are very high for the Power-Kesselring pairing. If the latter can help unlock the former, the Peterka trade may actually look favorable to the Sabres in the long-run.

An Unfair Situation

In reality, this is an unfair situation for the players. Management is responsible for digging this 15-year hole, but the current roster is being tasked with getting them out of it. There is a lot to like about the composition of this roster, but it feels like they’ll need a season to come together.

Unfortunately, the Sabres can’t look ahead to next season. They have to make the playoffs this season or the entire staff will be shown the door. The Sabres have a lot of good young talent and pieces to a successful team, but it is unfair to expect them all to come together so quickly.