McDavid Leaving the Oilers Could Set NBA-Like Precedent for NHL

Will he stay or will he go? That is the question captivating the entire hockey world when it comes to Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid. The 28-year-old has the eyes of fans, media, and management across the NHL on him as his future is up in the air.

McDavid has recently stated that he wants to win in Edmonton, though whether that statement was meant to mean anything beyond the 2025-26 season is anyone’s guess. This is an extension Oilers management would certainly have preferred to have in place by now, and the fact they haven’t been able to get anything done to this point is simply because their captain is continuing to weigh his options.

While McDavid could still very well end up signing in Edmonton, whether it be a long- or short-term deal, there is also a very real opportunity he ends up elsewhere. Should he indeed wind up wearing a different jersey come the 2026-27 season, he could cause major change in the NHL going forward.

Could We See More Superstars Change Teams?

It isn’t often in hockey for elite superstars to change teams. It isn’t impossible, of course, as proven by the fact that the Oilers traded the game’s best player of all time in Wayne Gretzky to the Los Angeles Kings. That said, it still isn’t a very common scenario, hence why so much was made over the fact the Colorado Avalanche chose to trade Mikko Rantanen last season.

Take two of the game’s greatest right now in Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin, for example. Crosby is continuing to remain loyal to the Pittsburgh Penguins despite their struggles, and Ovechkin is essentially guaranteed at this point to finish his career with the Washington Capitals.

Seeing true generational superstars switch teams, especially in their prime years, is very uncommon in the NHL. Whether it’s a sense of loyalty, comfortability, or just overall enjoyment in their situation, the game’s best tend to spend, at the very least their prime years, with the same organization. McDavid departing the Oilers, however, could change that.

Should McDavid leave, it could result in more superstar talent such as himself swapping teams on a more regular basis. One league that sees this happen constantly is the National Baskeybaall Association (NBA), where arguably the game’s greatest player of all time in LeBron James has twice played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, while also having lengthy stints with the Miami Heat and his current team in the Los Angeles Lakers.

It isn’t uncommon for other superstars in the NBA to regularly change teams, either. Kevin Durant, who will go down as one of the best to ever play the game, is set to play for his fifth organization in the Houston Rockets this season. James Harden, an 11-time All Star and future first ballot Hall of Famer, has also spent time with five organizations. Chris Paul, widely regarded as one of the best point guards of all time, is now on his eighth team.

Whether the constant changing of teams for superstar talent is a good thing depends on who you ask. Some fans prefer to see players go the loyal route like we see more often in the NHL. Others, however, find the constant major changes and blockbuster trades to add an entirely different level of excitement to the game.

Though it didn’t happen when Gretzky was traded, players in today’s NHL have far more power than ever before. Players are getting into the NHL at a much younger age, and have found ways to better control their own futures.

Should McDavid depart the Oilers, other superstar talent around the NHL may second guess their own current situation and desire for better. That could lead to some asking for trades, or perhaps signing shorter contracts in order to give themselves more control. Whether his intention or not, McDavid’s decision could wind up impacting the future of the NHL in a much bigger way than many realize.