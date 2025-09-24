Risky Offer From Flames Could Convince Andersson to Re-Sign

In an interesting turn of events, Pierre LeBrun reported on TSN Insider Trading on Tuesday, Rasmus Andersson is still a likely trade candidate ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline. At the same time, the door is not entirely closed to an extension with the Calgary Flames.

Is Andersson Still Likely to be Traded?

The feeling all summer has been that Andersson will be moved. Even Flames captain Mikael Backlund publicly stated a trade was inevitable. And, there was a moment when it looked like the defenseman was on his way out the door.

LeBrun reports that a deal was nearly made to the Vegas Golden Knights — a team that Andersson is rumored to be willing to extend his contract with — but the trade did not materialize. For whatever reason (likely Mitch Marner) Vegas moved on. They may revisit adding him, but nothing feels imminent. That has left the Flames to either find another trade partner or wait, bringing Andersson back to play this season.

LeBrun said, “… and here he is, and everyone is an adult in the room. He’s ready to play his best for the Flames, and the Flames are happy to have him back. In the meantime, neither side wants to totally close the door on an extension.”

Could This Lead to An Extension in Calgary?

LeBrun also added an interesting wrinkle to his report, suggesting there was a scenario in which the Flames and Andersson decided not to make a trade at all. In that case, an extension was a possibility.

Rasmus Andersson, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

However, that extension would be unique to the Flames, since they are the only team that can realistically offer what Andersson might be looking for.

LeBrun explains:

“For now, what the team has told Andersson is, hey, let’s start the year, let’s see how things go here, and then maybe we’ll revisit this at some point. I do think Andersson might potentially listen if there was an eight-year offer on the table, but right now, I just don’t think the team is ready to go there. I think more than likely, a trade is still the likeliest option before the March 6th trade deadline.”

Unless he’s traded first and signs, or there is a sign-and-trade involved in his move elsewhere, the best Andersson can do on the open market is a seven-year contract with a different team. That leaves Calgary as the club that can give him the eighth year, it sounds like he might be looking for. There is risk for the Flames, however, given his age and the fact that an eight-year deal would take Andersson into his mid-30s.

Has this been discussed between the two sides? Is Andersson open to that kind of deal if Calgary is willing to offer him that long of a term?

The Flames Would Be Taking A Huge Risk

Andersson said in a recent interview, “I’ve grown up in the city, and I’ve loved every second of it… now it’s the business side of it. Is it smart of me to re-sign now after last season? I don’t know… I just got to come out of the gates hot and worry about myself.”

In other words, Andersson doesn’t sound like he’s going to sign during the 2025-26 season. That would mean the Flames would have to feel confident in both an eight-year deal and the fact that Andersson would be open to signing it after the trade deadline. That’s a gamble, one that could backfire if the Flames keep him, he elects not to stay, and walks away for no return on July 1.