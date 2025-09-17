Sabres News & Rumors: From the Net Out, Prospect’s Reward & Star’s Uncertain Path

Buffalo fans have been here before. For years, the Buffalo Sabres made headlines every summer with big moves — a coaching shakeup, a big-name signing, or the promise of a hot new prospect. But what did all that noise get them? Not much beyond hope followed by disappointment.

This offseason, things looked different. No fireworks, no headlines that made the hockey world gasp. Instead, general manager Kevyn Adams doubled down on subtlety, adding Michael Kesselring, Connor Timmins, and Josh Doan. Not flashy, but maybe finally the right kind of moves. These are players built to bring structure and bite, exactly what Buffalo has been missing. And if the Sabres can bottle the momentum of last season’s 12-7-1 finish, these quieter adjustments could mark the start of something real.

Let’s dig into the three storylines heating up as camp opens.

Item One: Goaltending Remains the Big Question

Every season, it seems like Buffalo’s crease is a soap opera. This time, it’s Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen who’s in the spotlight. The team insists his current injury is just a “small tweak,” but no Sabres fan wants to hear about an injury to their starter in mid-September.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Buffalo Sabres (Evan Sabourin / The Hockey Writers)

The front office covered themselves by adding Alexandar Georgiev, a goalie who once led the NHL in wins but cratered last season with a brutal .875 save percentage. Add Alex Lyon to the mix and you’ve got depth, sure — but is it quality? If Luukkonen isn’t ready, head coach Lindy Ruff’s options get dicey fast.

Devon Levi, meanwhile, seems ticketed for more seasoning in the American Hockey League. That leaves the Sabres hoping Georgiev finds the form he showed in Colorado. Otherwise, the same old goaltending question could sink them yet again.

Item Two: Fiddler-Schultz’s Long Road Pays Off with NHL Contract

Here’s a story Sabres fans can feel good about. Riley Fiddler-Schultz went from riding the pine to earning his first NHL deal — and he did it the hard way. He was one of four players the Sabres signed this offseason.

We have signed defenseman Zac Jones (one year), defenseman Zach Metsa (two years) and forward Carson Meyer (two years) to two-way contracts. We have also signed forward Riley Fiddler-Schultz to a two-year, entry-level contract.Details → bufsabres.co/4013NlA — Buffalo Sabres (@sabres.com) 2025-07-02T12:32:38.435Z

Last year, the 23-year-old forward was scratched from 14-straight games with the Rochester Americans. Instead of sulking, he put his head down, worked, and kept himself ready. When his chance finally came, he made it count. By season’s end, he had 13 goals, 26 points, and was scoring in the Calder Cup Playoffs. Americans head coach Michael Leone now calls him an “every-dayer” and a “Swiss Army knife.”

For a player who not long ago was grinding in the ECHL, this is a massive leap. His new two-way deal is more than just a contract — it’s proof he belongs in the conversation. Don’t be surprised if Fiddler-Schultz gets a call-up to Buffalo at some point this seasaon.

Item Three: What’s Alex Tuch’s Future? Does He Stay or Go?

The elephant in the room is Alex Tuch’s contract. He’s been one of the Sabres’ best players since arriving in 2021, but he’s heading into the final year of his deal.

The Sabres want him re-signed — no question. But what does Tuch want? He came from a winning culture in Vegas and has slogged through Buffalo’s endless rebuild. He’s a leader, a producer, and a fan favorite, but committing his prime years to a team still figuring itself out might not be an easy sell.

If Ruff and Adams can finally deliver a season worth believing in, Tuch may decide to stay and help finish what he started. But if this season looks like more of the same? Don’t be shocked if he keeps his options open.

What’s Next for the Sabres?

The Sabres have teased their fans for years with potential. This season, it’s not about hope or hype. It’s about proving they can actually grind out wins in the Atlantic Division, the hardest division in hockey. Ruff was brought back to set the tone, and Adams has tried to give him the players who fit his system. Now it’s on the roster to buy in.

Camp will answer some immediate questions — Luukkonen’s health, the pecking order in net, whether Fiddler-Schultz can force his way into the picture, and where Tuch’s head is at. But the bigger picture is simple: the Sabres either build an identity and fight their way back into relevance, or they risk watching another season slip into frustration.