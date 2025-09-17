Maple Leafs’ 2025-26 Training Camp Roster Announced

Well, it is that time of year again. NHL training camps opened today with media availabilities, physicals, and for the final time, fitness testing. Today, NHL teams also released their training camp rosters in preparation for on-ice activities that are set to start in the next 48 hours.

The Toronto Maple Leafs were one of those teams that had an early start to their media availability as well as the release of their 2025-26 training camp roster. So with that, let’s take a look at who was invited to camp.

Maple Leafs’ Training Camp Roster

Forwards

Starting with the forwards group, which is a complete logjam, there are 44 players. Many of these players will be sent down to the American Hockey League’s (AHL) affiliate, the Toronto Marlies. But with the current cap situation for the Maple Leafs, they could afford to carry roughly 13 forwards to start the 2025-26 season.

Additionally, the Maple Leafs do have 15-16 NHL-ready forwards and since they won’t be able to carry all of them, it should spark a few moves before puck drop for the first game of the season on Oct. 8 against the Montreal Canadiens.

Below are all 44 forwards that were invited to camp:

Brandon Baddock, Matthew Barbolini, Travis Boyd, Easton Cowan, Max Domi, Gunnarwolfe Fontaine, Luke Grainger, Benoit-Olivier Groulx, Luke Haymes, Matthew Hlacar, Miroslav Holinka, Tyler Hopkins, Calle Järnkrok, Reese Johnson, Marc Johnstone, Dakota Joshua, David Kämpf, Ben King, Ryan Kirwan, Matthew Knies, Braeden Kressler, Scott Laughton, Vinni Lettieri, Steven Lorentz, Matias Maccelli, Auston Matthews, Sam McCue, Bobby McMann, Harry Nansi, Alexander Nylander, William Nylander, Cédric Paré, Michael Pezzetta, Jacob Quillan, Nick Rhéaume, Nicholas Robertson, Nicolas Roy, Logan Shaw, Landon Sim, Marko Sikic, Sam Stevens, John Tavares, Ryan Tverberg, Borya Valis

Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies celebrate a goal for the Toronto Maple Leafs (Marc DesRosiers-Imagn Images)

Defensemen

Next, the blue line. There are 23 defensemen taking part in this year’s camp. Obviously, there is only room for six or seven on the team. I’d expect the Maple Leafs will carry seven defenders to start the season, which means there will be a close eye on names like Matt Benning, Philippe Myers, and Henry Thrun, who all could battle for that seventh defenseman role.

Below are all 23 defensemen that were invited to camp:

Simon Benoit, Matt Benning, Brandon Carlo, Noah Chadwick, Owen Conrad, Ben Danford, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Rylan Fellinger, Nathan Mayes, Jake McCabe, Ryan McCleary, Dakota Mermis, Philippe Myers, Rhett Parsons, John Prokop, Morgan Rielly, Marshall Rifai, Chas Sharpe, Blake Smith, Chris Tanev, Henry Thrun, William Villeneuve, Cade Webber

Goaltenders

Lastly, the goalies. There are six goalies invited to camp and while that’s great to see, the goalie department is already locked in with both Joseph Woll and Anthony Stolarz competing in a tandem much like last season. However, both Woll and Stolarz have struggled with injuries in the past, which is why a team would invite six goalies to camp. It gives other goalies a chance to potentially win that third-string role and be the first call-up if an injury occurs.

Below are all six goalies that were invited to camp:

Ken Appleby, Artur Akhtyamov, Dennis Hildeby, Vyacheslav Peksa, Anthony Stolarz, Joseph Woll

Maple Leafs Hockey is Back

Maple Leafs hockey is certainly back. Training camp is open, and players will take part in their first on-ice session tomorrow. Their first pre-season game is on Sunday, Sept. 21 at 3:00 p.m. against the Ottawa Senators. Things get going quickly from today on out. Hockey is back, so make sure you keep it locked here at The Hockey Writers for all your hockey needs.