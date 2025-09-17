3 Flyers Making a Push at 2025–26 Training Camp

On Sept. 16, the Philadelphia Flyers released their 57-player training camp roster. With a new coaching staff watching, everyone has a chance to make a good first impression. Which three players are making the biggest push for a roster spot?

1. Emil Andrae, Defenseman

In the offseason, the Flyers added some competition for 23-year-old defenseman Emil Andrae. Even with Rasmus Ristolainen slated to miss the first month or two of the season, according to general manager Daniel Brière, signees Dennis Gilbert and Noah Juulsen have the size and experience advantage. Standing 5-foot-9, Andrae will always have to work a little harder.

Emil Andrae, Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Last season was a tale of two halves for Andrae, as mentioned by Brière. From Oct. 27 through Dec. 19, the rookie defender was a regular member of the Flyers for the first time in his career. During that time frame, he had some of the best splits on the team.

Andrae’s minutes were limited, but take a look at the Flyers’ 5-on-5 metrics when he was on the ice versus when he was off of it. He was a legitimate difference-maker (via Natural Stat Trick):

Stats, 5-on-5 Flyers with Andrae Flyers without Andrae Actual Goal Differential (%) 14–10 (58.33%) 40–44 (47.62%) Expected Goal Differential (%) 17.30–11.41 (60.26%) 32.77–38.90 (45.72%)

Despite those numbers, Andrae was sent down to the American Hockey League (AHL) out of the blue on Dec. 20. He didn’t play a game with the big club until February, halting all momentum. From his recall through the end of the season, he had a minus-7 goal differential at 5-on-5 and a modest 48.99% expected goal share.

The advanced stats align with the eye test. While Andrae was one of the smallest defensemen in the NHL last season, he did a lot of things well during that “first half.” He moved pucks up the ice, retrieved them in his own zone, and pinched when necessary on offense. Those impacts dampened in the “second half.”

If Andrae can impress Rick Tocchet and the rest of the coaching staff in camp enough, he’ll earn an opening-night spot on the team’s bottom pairing. He was a pleasant surprise in last year’s camp and preseason—will he do it again?

2. Alex Bump, Forward

The Flyers’ left-wing spot will be the most intriguing heading into camp. Unless Tocchet sees enforcer Nicolas Deslauriers as an everyday player—something the 34-year-old wasn’t last season—a couple of spots are ripe for the taking. One, presumably, should go to Alex Bump.

Coming off of 47 points in 42 games in the NCAA and a title win at Western Michigan University last season, Bump’s résumé is impressive. But really, that’s only scratching the surface of his potential. While the 21-year-old has just nine games of professional experience, he can bring some oomph to the Flyers’ roster.

For starters, Bump would instantly be one of the Flyers’ most dangerous players in transition. He hasn’t made his NHL debut yet, but that part of his game has been an X-factor at every level. One of the smoothest zone-entry players in the organization, he can make a big difference at 5-on-5 and on the power play.

Also, Bump generates many of his chances from firing the puck at the net. Recording 57 more shots on goal than any player in the NCAA last season, he’s not just a high-volume shooter—he gets them on target. With those traits, Bump can slot virtually anywhere in the lineup. Training camp could be where he makes that upside obvious to the coaching staff.

3. Nikita Grebenkin, Forward

Nikita Grebenkin, another left-winger, opened some eyes after an impressive Rookie Series against the New York Rangers. Potting an overtime-winning goal and two assists, the 22-year-old was arguably the best player on either side. He’ll have to prove himself against NHL competition over the next few weeks, but the talent inspires that won’t be a problem.

At 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, Grebenkin combines size and grit with legitimate skill. In the offensive zone, he can drive play with his terrific vision. He was a high-danger threat on several shifts against the Rangers for that reason.

It wouldn’t hurt to keep Grebenkin in the AHL, but he can be a matchup nightmare in the bottom six. Every team is searching for big, skilled players to round out their lineup, and the Flyers have exactly that with Grebenkin. If he can stand out in training camp, this team’s depth could be a lot more potent in 2025–26.

