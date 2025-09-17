Fans Need to Stop Trying to Get in Mind of Oilers’ Connor McDavid

Say what you want about Connor McDavid, he’s extremely well media trained. The now 28-year-old has been in the spotlight for a very young age, and has known since he entered the NHL with the Edmonton Oilers, and even before that, to not show your cards in anything you say.

Related: Projecting Oilers’ Forwards Point Totals for 2025-26 Season

That is the scenario we are dealing with right now, as McDavid has yet to sign a contract extension with the Oilers. It’s the biggest talking point in the NHL right now, and for good reason. The game’s best player, and one of the best players the league has ever seen, could wind up hitting the free-agent market next summer. That said, he could very well still re-sign, despite what many fans and media members are suggesting.

Fans Have Always Tried to Decipher McDavid

Since the moment McDavid was drafted, fans and media have made assumptions in regards to what he’s feeling. It started the moment the 2015 NHL Draft Lottery took place, as many were quick to claim that he didn’t want to be in Edmonton whatsoever, with many depicting his facial reactions as frustration.

In reality, McDavid said nothing negative whatsoever about joining the Oilers. In fact, he seemed determined to get the struggling franchise back on track. He’s not only done that by turning them into a perennial Stanley Cup contender, but showed his commitment to the city by signing an eight-year extension shortly after the 2016-17 season.

Jun 6, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) reacts against the Florida Panthers during the first period in game two of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Walter Tychnowicz-Imagn Images

Fast forward to now, and you have everybody trying to decipher vague answers McDavid is giving about his contract situation. It’s prompted many again to say that he doesn’t want to be in Edmonton, as many are once again trying to get inside the mind of the game’s best player, when in reality, nobody outside of his closest circle has any idea as to what he’s thinking.

The deciphering is happening in a big way once again following an interview the Oilers captain did with the 32 Thoughts podcast. In the interview, McDavid emphasized that he believes his team has the right pieces in place to win, though the way he mentioned it has many analyzing, or perhaps overanalyzing, his response.

“Everybody’s entitled to think whatever they want,” McDavid said. “I think people just kind of assumed that things were going to happen, and it just goes to show that not everybody knows exactly what’s going on. My wife and I love being here in Edmonton, and we have every intention, as I’ve said, to win here in Edmonton. I have all the faith in the world in this ’25-26 season. Beyond that, still remains to be seen. We have time.

“Truthfully, what do I need to see [from the Oilers]? I guess the answer is nothing. All the pieces are here for ’25-26. It’s going to be a feeling. When the time is right, when the moment is right, I think it’ll just be a feeling. As of right now, just excited to get the season going, really.”

What’s notable from past McDavid interviews on this subject is that he made sure to emphasize the upcoming season, where the Oilers will undoubtedly be Stanley Cup contenders once again. While his reservation may truly be what the years after look like in Edmonton could be a concern, it is once again people making their own assumptions on behalf of the superstar forward.

Nobody Has a Real Clue on McDavid’s Future

Though these comments do raise some red flags, this could still be nothing more than a case of McDavid trying to do right by those in his circle by getting paid what he deserves while also trying to navigate how to do so while allowing his team to continue to be a Cup contender for years to come. That isn’t an easy situation to navigate, as it’s unclear as to what will happen with the salary cap after 2027-28 (when it will be $113.5 million.)

Related: 5 Reasons the Edmonton Oilers Will Win the Stanley Cup This Season

The bottom line is that there are many possible outcomes here, whether it be a long-term extension, a short-term one, or McDavid walking away from the Oilers. It’s a very unique and interesting story, but one that many are trying to read into when, in reality, they have no idea as to what will play out.