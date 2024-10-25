Sabres Have Quality Offense Despite Critical Flaws

After a very rough start, the Buffalo Sabres are starting to gain momentum. A win over the Chicago Blackhawks was nice, but not exactly worth writing home about. Following that up with a strong 4-2 victory over the Dallas Stars definitely is, however.

A driving factor behind the success the Sabres have had is the ability of their offense. What is even more impressive is what becomes apparent when you look past the team stats to see how the Sabres are really winning games.

A Quick Overview

At first blush, the Sabres are good offensively but not outstanding. They are currently 16th in the NHL in goals per game at 3.13. It’s when you get beneath the surface that it becomes obvious that the offense is much better than the basic numbers show.

The Top Line Is Legit

What jumps out immediately when watching the Sabres is how good the top line of J.J. Peterka, Tage Thompson, and Alex Tuch has been. Tuch leads the way with nine points in eight games, Thompson leads the team with five goals (and has eight points), and Peterka is right behind him in goals while also maintaining a point-per-game pace.

JJ Peterka, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Over the past few games, it is obvious to see that Thompson is gaining confidence again. His puck possession is unlike any other because of his size and length. Couple that with dazzling hands and it is easy to see why Thompson was a 90-plus-point player just two seasons ago.

Peterka’s shot has become a major asset and he’s looked like the team’s best forward at times. That said, Tuch has been a revelation so far. He’s not only producing offensively, but his effort and defensive play are very much apparent. Tuch has taken a step forward in the early portion of the season and is delivering in a way the Sabres have not seen.

The Third Line Has Been Fantastic

As good as the top line has been, it should be talked about just how good the third line has been. Jason Zucker and Ryan McLeod are the new additions joining Jordan Greenway, and they have been excellent so far. Given how bad the bottom six was a season ago, it’s a huge development for the Sabres.

McLeod has been on fire, scoring in each of his last four games. Greenway has been visibly buzzing, getting involved physically, causing trouble for defenders in their own zone, and generally providing the energy. Zucker may not have a goal, but he’s generating chances and has five assists, good for second on the team.

Even more impressive is that the third line is collectively a plus-9 on the season. They are not only taking pressure off of the top line offensively but delivering a certain tone that has been missing from the Sabres for the better part of the last decade.

Where Are Dylan Cozens and Jack Quinn?

The 10,000-pound gorilla in the room is the complete lack of impact from Dylan Cozens and Jack Quinn. Quinn, who was projected to be a breakout candidate this season, has just one assist in seven games. Cozens, who was supposed to be one of the better two-way second-line centers in the league, is barely better with two assists in eight games.

The fact that the Sabres are right in the middle of the pack in terms of goals per game is impressive considering their second line is completely absent. Jiri Kulich has looked very good in stretches but he’s a rookie and has just one goal so far.

If the team is going to reach its potential, Quinn and Cozens need to be better. The team is invested financially in Cozens already and no doubt plans to be with Quinn in the future. They can’t afford for two of their best young players to be completely missing offensively if they want to get over the hump and back into the playoffs.

The Power Play Is a Mess

As bad as that duo has been, the power play continues to defy logic. A team with this much talent should not be struggling, let alone be without a goal through eight games. This power play, which was a top 10 unit two seasons ago, is now 0/22 (and counting). It is embarrassing how bad the power play is.

Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The reason the Sabres are succeeding is because of how good they are at 5v5. They are currently fourth in the NHL with 20 goals at 5v5, just one off the pace set by the New York Rangers, New Jersey Devils, and Vegas Golden Knights.

The Sabres would easily be a top-10 offensive team if their power play was even average. The fact that they can’t get anything going with the man advantage is frustrating but also holds the potential of the offense back.

The Upshot

While it is easy to focus on the issues with Cozens, Quinn, and the power play, there is a silver lining to be had out of this. The Sabres are winning of late because the offense gets it done at 5v5. You can’t count on power plays, but that doesn’t matter if you are getting it done at even strength.

Hopefully, those three factors can start finding their footing and become contributing factors. If not, it would be a huge waste of what has been a very good half of the lineup through eight games so far this season.