Sabres Should Target Lightning’s Tanner Jeannot in a Trade

The Buffalo Sabres have a few interesting decisions to make this summer. They have to figure out what to do with winger Jeff Skinner and his contract, what to do with the 11th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, and who they may want to target in free agency.

Another important decision facing general manager Kevyn Adams is whether or not to make an impactful trade. With a plethora of prospects and their first-round pick, Adams has assets. One target on his list should be Tanner Jeannot of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Who is Tanner Jeannot?

Jeannot is a 26-year-old winger. He was a trade deadline acquisition in 2023, traded by the Nashville Predators for Cal Foote, a 2025 1st-round pick, a 2024 2nd-round pick, and 3rd-, 4th-, and 5th-round picks in 2023.

Tanner Jeannot, Tampa Bay Lightning (Photo by Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images)

Jeannot has played the role of an energetic middle-six winger but has also made a name for himself thanks to a willingness to fight. He isn’t an enforcer, but he knows when to step in and drop the gloves.

Why Should the Sabres Target Jeannot?

Any trade target is not going to be of the superstar variety. The Sabres desperately need help in the middle- and bottom six of the lineup – players who can step in, make the team tougher to play against and add value in many ways.

Offensive Potential

The first thing that detractors will note is his step back in production. Jeannot made a name for himself as a 24-year-old rookie during the 2021-22 season when the 6-foot-2 winger tallied 24 goals and 41 points in 81 games for the Predators. Since being traded to Tampa Bay, that production has dipped. He has eight goals in 75 games with the Lightning, though his role is slightly different. Getting the 2021-22 Jeannot would be a boon for the Sabres, but even getting 15 goals out of him would be tremendous.

Physicality

The biggest reason to add Jeannot to the lineup is his physical game. It goes back to “being tougher to play against,” an issue that even the players have openly talked about. Jeannot plays with a level of heart that is contagious, a passion that the lineup could use.

Tanner Jeannot, Tampa Bay Lightning (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Jeannot works hard and has been in exceptional condition since his days in junior. Such energy and effort are intangibles, especially for a young team trying to turn a corner. He is the type of player who will sell out to win the little battles, and that’s what winning teams have.

Willingness to Fight

Jeannot is also willing to drop the gloves. He is not afraid to get into the mix and has a few fights to his name. The Sabres have been bullied by their opponents for years, and that has to change. Knowing that a player like Jeannot could step up would deter teams from taking liberties with the Sabres’ stars. Today’s game is far removed from the days of the immobile enforcer but relies on the physical presence who can stand up for teammates.

What Would a Trade Package Look Like?

What would it take to land Jeannot? Everyone has their opinions, but here’s a look at what we believe to be the potential cost.

The 11th Pick is a Non-Starter

First and foremost, the 11th overall pick is off the table. This isn’t a year ago when Jeannot was riding high off a 20+-goal season. The Lightning gave up a boatload of picks to make a run at a third-straight Stanley Cup. The Sabres are in a very different position, as are the Lightning.

The 11th overall pick is too much for a player who hasn’t tallied 10 goals since then. While there is a lot to like about Jeannot, his skills become a lot less likable if the team overpays to get them. If Adams wants to target Jeannot, their first-round pick won’t be involved.

A Realistic Trade Package for Jeannot

So, what’s realistic for Jeannot? The Lightning’s cap situation helps. A 3rd-round pick is not out of the realm of possibility, especially since Tampa Bay will be looking for draft capital as a starting point.

Isak Rosen, Buffalo Sabres (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

In terms of prospects, the biggest names – Matthew Savoie, Zach Benson, Devon Levi, etc. – should not and would not be in play. However, a player like Isak Rosen or Nikita Novikov could come into the equation. They are both B-level prospects with interesting upsides but face a logjam in front of them. Add in someone like Alexandr Kisakov, who is talented but in need of development, and the package could be just enticing enough to get a deal done.

Why a Lightning-Sabres Deal Could Happen

Both teams are motivated, albeit for different reasons. Adams has the best prospect pool in hockey and all the ammo he could need to make a move. Given the pressure in Buffalo to make the playoffs, a move feels more likely than ever.

From the Lightning’s perspective, the cap will continue to be a challenge. The team doesn’t have a 1st or 2nd round pick this year or in 2025 to replenish their pipeline, and franchise defenseman Victor Hedman will be a free agent in 2025. Steven Stamkos, the face of the franchise for the last 15 years, needs a new deal. The situation is tight enough as it is.

Jeannot has one year left at $2.665 million against the cap. With the Lightning facing several cap challenges, they might be willing to unload the winger, and a couple of reasonably enticing prospects and even a 2nd-round pick could be enough to get the job done.

Adding Jeannot Would Be Beneficial

The Sabres have more trade assets at their disposal than ever. While Adams needs to act, landing a player like Jeannot is only beneficial if they don’t overpay for him. It isn’t an Earth-shattering move, but Jeannot’s toughness and physicality could be a difference-maker for the Sabres next season.