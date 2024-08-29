Sabres’ X-Factor This Season Could Be Jack Quinn

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: this is a pivotal season for the Buffalo Sabres. When missing the playoffs becomes the identity of the franchise, getting back to the postseason becomes the only goal.

We’ve heard plenty about all of the prospects in the pipeline, but the real X-factor for the Sabres is set to return to the lineup. Jack Quinn could be the man who swings the pendulum in the favor of the Sabres and creates the most optimal outcome for the team.

Injury-Plagued 2023-24 Season

The 2023-24 season is one that the team as a whole would like to forget. For Quinn, many felt that he experienced positive growth despite limited time on the ice. Injuries would take their toll on Quinn, limiting him to just 27 games.

Jack Quinn, Buffalo Sabres (Photo by Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images)

He missed the first half of the season following an Achilles injury only to get hurt again and miss the final eight weeks with another surgery. It is a season that both the team and Quinn want to put in the rearview mirror, instead focusing on what lies ahead.

What Jack Quinn Brings to the Table

Why is Quinn the X-factor for the Sabres? What can he bring to the table? There are three assets to his game that make him invaluable to the team and will put them in a position to contend for a playoff spot down the stretch.

Goal Scoring

The first thing that stands out about Quinn is his ability to light the lamp. In his draft year, he netted 52 goals for the Ottawa 67’s of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). During the 2021-22 season, he played 45 games with the Rochester Americans of the American Hockey League (AHL), racking up an impressive 26 goals and 61 points.

Though he managed just 14 goals and 37 points in his rookie campaign in 2022-23, the writing was on the wall. Quinn could light the lamp and would be an integral part of the lineup going forward. Many believe that he has the potential to be a top sniper for the Sabres, possessing 30-40 goal potential.

He was rated one of the best scorers in his draft class, possessing instincts that make him dangerous with the puck. Though his skating isn’t elite, his shot, anticipation, and shooting range make him a threat from just about anywhere.

Underrated Playmaker

The one aspect of Quinn’s game that doesn’t get talked about enough is his ability as a playmaker. When he played with Dylan Cozens and J.J. Peterka, the trio had a natural chemistry. More importantly, they elevated one another’s games.

Jack Quinn, Buffalo Sabres (Evan Sabourin / The Hockey Writers)

Cozens and Peterka are both talented youngsters in their own right but Quinn can be the real difference-maker offensively. If he is on the ice, healthy, and performing to his potential, Quinn will help to elevate the games of his linemates as well.

Poise and IQ

Quinn isn’t particularly big, but the best players can overcome those obstacles. He is never in a compromising position and manages to find open spaces consistently. He shows maturity beyond his years but it is his vision and on-ice IQ that makes him a special player.

That ability can’t be properly calculated but it is something that you see in special players. Quinn had that feel to him even with somewhat limited success a few seasons ago. With nine goals and 19 points in his limited time last season, it is clear that he is going to be a very good scorer at this level.

The Sabres Need Quinn to Make the Playoffs

Though it is necessary for guys like Owen Power and Tage Thompson to rebound to their output from two seasons ago, Quinn is the true X-factor. His absence was notable last season for a litany of reasons and getting him back could make the lineup feel like 2022-23 again.

The Sabres are facing an uphill battle, but they have the talent in place. With the changes to the bottom six and a familiar face returning behind the bench, the time is now to return to the playoffs. There is too much talent on the roster to settle for disappointment again.