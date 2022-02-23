San Jose Sharks News & Rumors: Dzingel, Karlsson, Hertl

In this edition of San Jose Sharks News & Rumors, Ryan Dzingel is the team’s newest member after being claimed off of waivers on Monday, Feb. 21. In other news, Erik Karlsson is believed to be progressing much quicker than expected from his forearm injury and could return relatively soon. Meanwhile, Tomas Hertl continues to generate talk as rumors swirl on whether or not he will be moved ahead of the trade deadline.

Sharks Claim Dzingel

On Feb. 19, Dzingel along with Ilya Lyubushkin were traded from the Arizona Coyotes to the Toronto Maple Leafs. However, that wasn’t Dzingel’s final stop, as he was placed on waivers shortly after and was scooped up by the Sharks on Monday.

Ryan Dzingel, pictured with the Ottawa Senators (Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Dzingel was able to make his Sharks debut on Feb. 22 in what turned out to be a 4-3 loss to the Anaheim Ducks. He played on a line with Logan Couture and Rudolf Balcers, and though he was held pointless, he seemed to be trusted by head coach Bob Boughner as he had nearly 17 minutes in ice time.

The 29-year-old is on a one-year deal that carries a cap hit of just $1.1 million. He will be a nice fill-in player for the Sharks for the remainder of the season, and could sign a new deal with them this summer if he impresses in this short stint. Though he struggled with the Coyotes this season, he has offensive potential proven by back-to-back seasons with the Ottawa Senators between 2017-19 where he scored north of 20 goals in each.

Karlsson Could Return Sooner Than Expected

Just under a month ago, Karlsson underwent surgery to repair a muscle tear in his left forearm. At the time, the team said he would be re-evaluated in mid-March, which had many believing he wouldn’t return for months, possibly even the season. It was a huge blow for the Sharks who were still in the playoff hunt at the time, as the Swedish rearguard was having a nice bounce-back season with 26 points in 33 games.

Boughner told reporters that Karlsson is progressing much quicker than expected, and said he believes he is ahead of schedule in terms of his recovery. This would be huge news for the Sharks, who have went 1-5-3 since losing him. While he certainly isn’t the same player he was with the Ottawa Senators, he is still a highly skilled defenceman who plays a huge role for the Sharks.

Hertl’s Status Remains in Limbo

Depending on what article you choose to click on, you can get a much different story on whether Hertl is expected to sign an extension or be traded by the deadline. By all accounts, the organization is wanting to keep him around, though according to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, they have yet to make him an official offer.

“San Jose has certainly voiced their desire to keep him in San Jose, and they’ve made those desires clear to Hertl’s camp,” Pagnotta said. “But outside of that, there hasn’t been much yet to date. No contract offer officially put forward for Hertl. That will happen, from what I’m hearing, in the next week or two.”

Tomas Hertl #48, San Jose Sharks, Oct. 9, 2018 versus the Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Pagnotta also went on to mention that if Hertl’s camp won’t agree to a long-term deal, the Sharks will move him prior to Mar. 21. Hertl has been a bright spot for the Sharks this season, scoring 22 goals and 40 points through 50 games. His current contract carries a cap hit of $5.625 million, and it is expected that his new deal will be in the $7 million range.

Up Next for the Sharks

The Sharks have three games for the remainder of the week. The first will come on Feb. 24 against the New York Islanders, a team who has had their fair share of struggles this season. Next up is a tilt against the Boston Bruins on Feb. 26, followed by a game the next night against the NHL’s newest franchise in the Seattle Kraken. The Sharks will need to start putting up wins in bunches if they hope to claw their way back into the playoff race, as they currently trail the L.A. Kings by nine points for the final wild card position in the Western Conference.