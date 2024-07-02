Recap of Senators’ Day 1 of Free Agency

Ottawa Senators general manager Steve Staios was busy on the first day of free agency this year. The goal was to add a defensive-minded right-shot defenceman, and depth players, and create cap space to do all of the things he needed to do. With a big trade with the Washington Capitals and three free-agent signings, Staios did just that.

Trading Chychrun for Jensen

The Senators killed two birds with one stone on this one…sort of. The need for cap space was going to start with Jakob Chychrun. He didn’t fit in with the Senators this past season, mostly due to the logjam of left-handed defencemen and the lack of a stable partner on the right side for them all to play with. His $4.6 million cap hit could be traded to clear space to sign a right-shot defenceman, or in this case, acquire one.

A few thoughts on Chychrun’s short tenure in Ottawa start with the unfortunate lack of fit. There was hope that he could play on the right side and make an impact in the top-four. That wasn’t the case, and after just a few shifts in the preseason, Chychrun started the year back on the left on the third pair. There is so much more you could get out of a player like Chychrun than on the bottom pair. He played good hockey, but there wasn’t the fit. If you were hoping the Senators kept him, moving Thomas Chabot wouldn’t make much sense given his lower-than-expected value given his cap hit and injuries as of late, and you certainly aren’t moving Jake Sanderson.

Jakob Chychrun, Ottawa Senators (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

At the end of the season in an interview, Chychrun didn’t seem too keen on wanting to extend as he was heading into the final year of his contract.

That brings us to the trade. The Senators acquired Nick Jensen and a third-round pick from the Capitals for Chychrun.

Some people were underwhelmed by the trade, and that is fair. The hope was to get more value than that for a player that cost the club a first-round pick and a pair of second-round picks. That was a lot to give up, and the hope was to recoup some of those assets. Is the package the Senators got worth that much? Not even close, but that isn’t Staios’ problem.

The thing about having a new general manager is that he doesn’t care what it costs to acquire an asset or player. All he can work with is what is in front of him, and whether Chychrun was acquired for a superstar prospect or a seventh-round pick, it is all the same for Staios.

Bringing in Jensen does help the Senators though. While Chychrun is the better player, they are (likely) better with Jensen in the lineup than they are with Chychrun, just based on the fit and the player type they needed.

Jensen offers strong defensive play, and while he was only credited with 62 hits in 2023-24, he isn’t afraid to get in the way and bump a player off the puck. He is a good shot-blocker, too. The right side of the defence has been weak throughout the rebuild, and Jensen is among the best they have had during this time. Time will tell just how impactful he is, but alongside Chabot, he should do well.

Senators Bring in Perron

After the six-game suspension David Perron received for cross-checking Artem Zub in the head last season, the Senators were the only team that you could safely cross off the list to sign him, or at least that’s what many thought.

Bringing in quality leadership and still having a good offensive impact is what makes this signing smart. He can play in all situations and will help bring stability to the middle-six. A two-year deal is the perfect term for a player like Perron, who is already 36 years old, and the $4 million cap hit is reasonable.

Perron has consistently been flirting with 25 goals and 60 points for the past five years, and took a minor step back this past season, scoring 17 goals and 47 points. If he can replicate that kind of production in Ottawa, it will be a great fit. Speaking of fit, where is he most likely to play in the Senators’ lineup?

Well, the second line makes the most sense as there is a hole in the left-wing spot, but who will center that line? Whether it is Josh Norris or Shane Pinto, is up for debate. His other winger will likely be Drake Batherson, and the two players are two that are tough to play against, have offensive upside, and make the team better. The top-six group will have an interesting look come opening night.

Senators Bring Amadio Back & Sign Gregor

Michael Amadio had a five-game stint with the Senators, then a short time with the Toronto Maple Leafs, but then landed with the Vegas Golden Knights and that is where his career took off.

Amadio has become a quality bottom-six two-way player. He is a 25-point scorer, which Ottawa needed more of in the bottom half of the forward group, and while his $2.6 million cap hit might be a bit higher than anticipated, people who haven’t paid much attention to the Golden Knights will be surprised by his play.

The Senators also signed Noah Gregor, who is a fast-skating bottom-six player. He is decent in his own end but gives everything he has in every shift. With the Maple Leafs, Gregor found himself at the top of the lineup at the beginning of the season based on both his own play and balance struggles in the lineup.

The Senators will be busy on Day 2 of free agency, and trading Mathieu Joseph to clear space is likely still at the top of the priority list for Staios.