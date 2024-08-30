Senators Bet Big on Ullmark to Build a Winning Culture

When the Ottawa Senators acquired Linus Ullmark from the Boston Bruins in a blockbuster trade on June 26, 2024, they weren’t just adding a goaltender. They were also bringing in a wealth of experience and a winning pedigree. Ullmark is coming off a great season where he earned the Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s top goaltender and is now seen as a crucial piece in the Senators’ puzzle as they look to rebuild under new head coach Travis Green.

Ullmark Trade Was Significant for the Senators and the Bruins

The trade, which sent Joonas Korpisalo, Mark Kastelic, and a first-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft to Boston, was seen as a huge move for both teams. For the Senators, it was a statement of intent—bringing in a goaltender of Ullmark’s calibre signalled that the team was serious about moving past its rebuilding phase and establishing itself as a contender.

Linus Ullmark, formerly with the Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Ullmark’s arrival in Ottawa was met with optimism, especially from Green. The Senator’s coach emphasized the valuable experience and winning mentality the veteran goalie would bring to the young roster. In a recent press conference, Green highlighted how Ullmark’s presence would contribute to the team’s “win-the-day mentality.” This is the philosophy the new coach hopes to instill as the Senators seek to build a strong identity and culture on and off the ice.

Senators Hope to Extend Ullmark as a Priority

As Ullmark noted after the trade, the Senators are a young and exciting team with a lot of speed and skill. His experience and consistency in the net could be the stabilizing force they need to become a dangerous contender. With only one season remaining on his current contract, management, led by GM Steve Staois, has already indicated that extending Ullmark’s stay in Ottawa will be a priority, signalling their commitment to building a team capable of sustained success.

In short, this trade is a tipping point for both Ullmark and the Senators. The team has gone all-in for the season and will look to transform potential into performance under Green’s coaching. There’s little doubt that the move bolsters Ottawa’s goaltending and brings a winning mentality to a team eager to establish itself as a force in the NHL.

Green Shares His Enthusiasm about Having Ullmark in the Senators Net

In the video below, Green expresses his enthusiasm about adding Ullmark to his team and emphasizes that the veteran goaltender’s experience will be invaluable. He highlights Ullmark’s physical presence as a big goaltender who has successfully faced numerous tough opponents, particularly noting his ability to perform well under pressure.

One of Green’s main points centred on Ullmark’s mental growth. As Ullmark has aged and gained more experience, he has matured significantly, both on and off the ice. Green noted that this maturity is evident in Ullmark’s approach to the game, his preparation, and his understanding of what it takes to be successful in the NHL.

Moreover, Green underscored the importance of Ullmark’s background with a winning organization, referencing his success with the Bruins. Being on a team with a winning culture brings a certain level of professionalism and commitment that Green believes will help lift the Senators in a competitive Atlantic Division. Green also shared his belief that Ullmark understands the commitment required during games and daily practices, which aligns perfectly with Green’s mentality. This mentality focuses on continuous improvement and building a positive team culture. In fact, the concept of culture was front and center in Green’s commentary.

Green Believes Ullmark Will Have a Huge Influence on the Senators

Green also touched on the broader impact Ullmark could have on the Senators. He emphasized that, while the team isn’t solely focused on immediate results, they are dedicated to building a long-term identity. According to Green, Ullmark’s presence will help the team take the required steps toward achieving that goal. He believes his new goalie’s influence will help the Senators establish a strong foundation for long-term success. The team will focus on developing a winning culture, with Ullmark playing a pivotal role in that process.

Green sees Ullmark as more than just a goaltender; he’s pivotal in the Senators’ journey to becoming a stronger, more cohesive team. Ullmark’s experience, maturity, and understanding of what it takes to win are qualities that Green believes will help shape the team’s future. The question is whether Ullmark can help lift the Senators to a higher competitive level in the ever-tough Atlantic Division.