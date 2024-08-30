Marner Needs to Escape Matthews’ Shadow in Toronto

Mitch Marner has entered the final year of his six-year, $65.4 million contract. Speculation about his future with the Toronto Maple Leafs is heating up. NHL insider Chris Johnston stirred the pot recently by suggesting that Marner will likely walk in free agency rather than sign an extension. Despite persistent trade rumours, Marner is still with the team. According to Johnston, the odds now favour Marner testing the open market, with both sides potentially agreeing that parting ways might be in their best interests.

For a hometown Toronto boy who repeatedly shares his desire to stay in Toronto, how did it get to this point? One would think from the outside that a resolution to this problem would be easy enough. Yet somehow, as Maple Leafs fans know, it isn’t.

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Marner is a fascinating player—skilled, dedicated, and undeniably talented. He could be one of the NHL’s top two-way players in the mould of former Boston Bruins star Patrice Bergeron – great at both ends of the ice – and, in his own right, distinct from Auston Matthews. Yet, despite his many accolades and contributions to the Maple Leafs, he almost always finds himself playing second fiddle to Matthews.

Related: Ex-Maple Leafs Frederik “Goat” Gauthier: Where is He Now?

Matthews, with his natural charisma and leadership qualities, has firmly established himself as the face of the franchise. That leaves Marner in the shadows. As Marner heads into the final year of his contract, the question looms: How badly does he want to step out of Matthews’ shadow?

It Has to Be Tough Playing in the Shadow of a Superstar

Matthews’ presence in Toronto has become almost mythical. He’s the kind of player who commands attention, not just for his goal-scoring prowess but also for his leadership qualities. It’s no surprise that he was named captain, a role that cemented his status as the centrepiece of the Maple Leafs. For Marner, being in such proximity to a superstar can be both a blessing and a curse. While they are close friends, one can only imagine the internal struggle Marner faces in trying to carve out his own identity apart from Matthews. During Marner’s last salary negotiations, fans understood that fact when his agent, Darren Ferris, sought “Matthews-like” money.

TOR has made seven and eight year offers in the $11M AAV universe but because it’s a lower AAV and longer term than Auston Matthews, it hasn’t been palatable to Marner. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) September 11, 2019

John Tavares did everything right as captain and followed the best script in that role. He checked all the boxes. But Matthews’ shadow, too, came to engulf Tavares. There’s just something about Matthews. He has the aura of a leader. It’s natural to his demeanour.

Marner’s Contract Year Brings Much to Prove and a Motivation to Shine

As Marner enters this contract year, numerous theories about his future exist. As noted, hockey analysts (Chris Johnston) have even suggested that Marner could walk into free agency next summer. As unthinkable as this might be on the surface, if Marner chooses to leave, he’ll undoubtedly want to go out with a bang. This season offers him a unique opportunity to prove that he’s not just the “other guy” on the team but a cornerstone player in his own right. This desire to step out of Matthews’ shadow could be the driving force behind his most important season yet.

Related: NHL Rumors: Oilers, Flames, Maple Leafs, Red Wings

Marner’s best season came in 2022-23 when he scored 99 points. He’s shown that he has the potential to be among the NHL’s elite. But this season, the stakes are even higher. Not only is he playing for a new contract, but he’s also playing to redefine his legacy in Toronto or perhaps elsewhere. This all hinges on whether Marner can be satisfied being Matthews’ supporting player.

Considering Marner’s Future After This Season

An outsider must wonder if Marner’s decision might hinge on his desire to win a Stanley Cup in Toronto or to become the central figure on another team. The chance to establish himself as the undisputed leader could be more fulfilling for him personally and professionally.

Auston Matthews Mitch Marner (The Hockey Writers)

As Marner enters this pivotal offseason, the opportunity to redefine his legacy and take on a new challenge could be too tempting to pass up. While staying in Toronto offers the comfort of familiarity and a continued partnership with Matthews, seeking a fresh start elsewhere might allow Marner to embrace his potential as a franchise player. Ultimately, his decision will reflect what matters most to him: the pursuit of a Stanley Cup in Toronto or becoming the centrepiece of a new team where he can leave an indelible mark on the NHL.