Senators Prospect Lassi Thomson Could Fill in for Nick Jensen

When Nick Jensen came limping out to the Ottawa Senators’ end-of-season media availability on May 5, it confirmed all the suspicions that he had been playing with a significant injury. It was most obvious in the playoffs, but now it seemed like he had been dealing with something in either his knee or hip for a good chunk of the season. The Senators haven’t confirmed anything, and Jensen remains hopeful he’ll be ready for training camp, but doubts are beginning to linger. Already, rumours have popped up that the Senators are looking to add another right-shot defenceman during the offseason.

However, the Senators might have a potential solution already within their organization. As reported by Bruce Garrioch in the Ottawa Sun, 24-year-old right-shot defenceman Lassi Thomson is looking at making a return to North American after joining the Malmö Redhawks of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) for 2024-25, writing, “He never developed into a full-time NHL player, but did play some games with Ottawa. He spent last season overseas; however, the Senators still own his rights, and he’s considering a return to North America on a two-way deal.” (from “Ottawa Senators chief scout details team’s preparation as clock ticks towards NHL draft,” Ottawa Sun – 29/05/2025)

While Thomson is by no means on the same level as Jensen, he’s taken significant steps in his development over the past season and looks far more capable of handling heavier workloads and playing in a variety of situations. Good players don’t just forget how to play hockey, and despite his history, he always had the potential to emerge as a solid NHLer. Thomson has earned a second chance with the Senators, and with Jensen’s status uncertain, there’s no better time to give him a shot.

From Top Prospect to Waiver Claim

When the Senators selected Thomson 19th overall in 2019, the Finnish defender was projected to be an important part of their rebuild, giving them an offensive second-pairing right-shot defender to develop alongside Brady Tkachuk, Thomas Chabot, Colin White, and Logan Brown. In his draft year, he put up 17 goals and 41 points in 63 games with the Western Hockey League’s (WHL) Kelowna Rockets, the second-highest total of any draft-eligible defenceman. “Seventeen goals is a lot for a defenceman,” said former general manager Pierre Dorion after the selection. “The way he skates, and moves the puck, the way he transitions in the offensive zone and jumps into the play are all things we are really happy to have.”

Lassi Thomson, Ottawa Senators (Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Unfortunately, things didn’t go that way for Thomson and the Senators, and a lot of it came down to how he was managed. After spending a season and a bit in Finland, he returned to North America and made his NHL debut on Nov. 11, 2021. The 20-year-old logged over 22 minutes of ice time and left an impression on everyone. “We had some great efforts back there, and I thought Lassi Thomson was phenomenal,” said head coach D.J. Smith after the game. “He looked like he had played in the league for a long time, he made plays and he defended.” (from “SNAPSHOTS: Lassi Thomson looked at right home in his NHL debut with the Ottawa Senators,” Ottawa Sun – 12/11/2021)

Then, suddenly, Thomson seemingly fell out of the Senators’ favour. After playing 16 games in 2021-22, he played just two games over the next two seasons. Frustration began setting in, leading to fewer points and even fewer opportunities. Maybe it was because he was known to have persistent defensive struggles and the Senators needed more defensive-minded players, but even when they fell out of the playoffs, Thomson was a non-option. The final straw was the double-waiver claim that took him to the Anaheim Ducks before the Senators reclaimed him a week later. With his contract expiring at the end of the season, he decided to take his talents back to Europe for a fresh start. It looked like Thomson’s NHL career was finished.

Thomson’s Emergence as a Top Defenceman

Before Thomson joined Malmö, the Redhawks had missed the playoffs three seasons in a row while allowing 150 goals or more per season. But with him, Malmö finally tightened up on defence, and Thomson was a big part of their improvement. Not only did he anchor the top pairing, but he also led the team with 17 goals and 29 points. His efforts helped the Redhawks return to the playoffs and even win a round, defeating Rögle BK in the Eighth Final before falling to Brynäs IF in the Quarterfinal. In those eight games, Thomson scored three more goals and recorded four points, making him the team’s most productive defender in the playoffs alongside former New York Islander Robin Salo. He also finished second among the team’s defencemen with a plus-2.

The biggest concern with Thomson’s game in Ottawa was consistency, especially on defence. Ahead of the 2023-24 season, Daily Faceoff’s Steven Ellis wrote, “Consistency is still a concern here, and some scouts wonder if he’ll ever add an extra gear to his game to help him stand out in the NHL.” However, based on his performance in Sweden, that may have been more of a confidence issue than a skill one. Malmö trusted him to play top minutes, and he responded brilliantly, emerging as one of the better two-way defenders in the SHL in 2024-25.

🚨 Lassi Thomson reducerar i Malmö Arena! pic.twitter.com/IOerSONVvY — Malmö Redhawks (@Malmo_Redhawks) March 30, 2025

However, there is concern that Thomson’s resurgence as a top defenseman in Sweden may not translate to the NHL. For that, we can turn to NHL equivalency, which analyzes how points are valued across different leagues compared to points in the NHL. While admittedly an inexact science, it gives a rough idea of how effective a player could be in the NHL. Using Dobber’s NHLe Calculator, Thomson’s 27 points in 50 SHL games are equivalent to 28 points across a full NHL season.

Not only is that a positive sign for Thomson’s ability to succeed in North America, but it also fits perfectly with what the Senators currently need. Jensen was a reliable defensive presence throughout the season but also contributed offensively, putting up 21 points in 71 games. If he misses the start of the 2025-26 season, that’s a significant chunk of points from the blue line missing, especially on a team that didn’t have a single 30-goal scorer in 2024-25. But if Thomson is placed in his position instead, the Senators no longer are out a 20-point defenceman, and Thomson also brings a lot more goals; his 17 last season led all SHL defencemen and finished 18th in the league.

Senators Can’t Afford a Top-Pairing Defenceman

Jensen’s uncertain status has led Ottawa to the trade market, but so far, nothing looks like a fit. Several names have been proposed as potential replacements, from the Calgary Flames’ Rasmus Andersson to the Florida Panthers’ Aaron Ekblad, but neither seems plausible; Andersson reportedly has a six-team no-trade list which includes Ottawa, and Ekblad’s $7.5 million contract eats up nearly half of the Senators’ currently available cap space, and that’s not considering that they still need to re-sign Claude Giroux, Fabian Zetterlund, Tyler Kleven, and Leevi Merilainen.

There are other potential fits for Ottawa, but not a lot of right-handed shots, with Dante Fabbro being one of the best options on the market. He’s currently finishing a $2.5 million deal with the Columbus Blue Jackets and, after recording 26 points, would likely be looking for a decent raise, likely along the lines of Jensen’s $4.05 million. That’s an affordable contract for a right-shot defenceman, but what would the Senators do with him when Jensen returns? One would have to go to the third pair, which then pushes out Nikolas Matinpalo, who’s been fantastic in his role and earned a two-year extension.

Thomson, however, could be signed for $2.5 million or, more likely, quite a bit less, which leaves more room for the Senators to sign their other free agents. Once Jensen returns, Thomson could be moved to the American Hockey League, as he reportedly is interested in a two-way deal likely to avoid the waiver mess he went through in 2023-24. It’s a bigger risk on the ice, but for the organization, the risk is minimal.

Bringing Back Thomson is Worth a Shot

The Senators don’t have a lot of options when it comes to filling in their right side of the blue line. Players frequently list Ottawa on their no-trade lists due to Canada’s lower dollar and taxes, and free agents are less interested in signing there unless their other options are exhausted. So, if there’s a player who is willing to return, especially after leaving on less-than-favourable terms, the Senators need to explore it. Who knows? Maybe Thomson will finally emerge as the top defenceman that was promised back in 2019. The only way to find out is to give him a fair shot.