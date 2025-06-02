Kraken Sign Ben Meyers to a 1-Year Extension

On Monday, June 2, the Seattle Kraken announced they have signed Ben Meyers to a one-year extension. The 26-year-old forward received a one-way contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $775,000.

Meyers began his NHL career immediately following his third year at the University of Minnesota. He played 102 games in three seasons at the collegiate level and recorded 95 points. In his final season, 2021-22, he was named captain of the team. Immediately following the third year of his collegiate career, Meyers signed as a free agent with the Colorado Avalanche on April 13, 2022. Three days after he signed, he played his first game. He never went to the draft, just immediately hit the NHL ice. He played five games in the 2021-22 season, scored one goal and went minus-2.

In the 2022-23 season, Meyers split his time between the Avalanche and their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate team, the Colorado Eagles. He played in 39 games with the Avalanche and scored four goals, but earned a minus-6. With the Eagles, Meyers played 30 games and recorded 24 points via six goals and 18 assists.

Meyers began the 2023-24 season in Colorado once more. He played in nine games with the Avalanche and scored one goal; he also played in 32 games in the AHL and recorded 25 points. On March 8, 2024, he was traded to the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2024 Draft. Meyers closed out the 2023-24 season playing 14 games with Anaheim and recorded two assists.

Anaheim opted not to re-sign Meyers, and instead, he hit free agency. On July 1, 2024, the Kraken signed him. Meyers played in eight games with Seattle and earned a minus-2. In 57 games with the Coachella Valley Firebirds, Seattle’s AHL team, he scored 23 goals and tallied 28 assists. He also played six playoff games and recorded three points via one goal and two assists.

Meyers had a stellar performance with the Firebirds this season. As the Firebirds gear up for their fourth season in the AHL, he will be a welcome returning face to a great group of forwards.