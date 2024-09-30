Senators News & Rumors: Tkachuk, Stutzle, Cousins

Welcome back to another edition of the Ottawa Senators News & Rumors. In this installment, we look at three notable things from the Senators’ preseason game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Kraft Hockeyville game in Sudbury. Brady Tkachuk was vocal and physical, and an update on the apparent shoulder injury, while Tim Stutzle looks like he has his elite shot back, and Nick Cousins is making a great impression.

Tkachuk Didn’t Skip A Beat

In what ended up being a chippy and physical game between the Senators and Penguins, Tkachuk is back making the headlines, but for two reasons this time.

During the game, Tkachuk got tied up with Penguins defenseman Kris Letang, and Tkachuk fell to the ice and skated to the bench favoring his shoulder. He would eventually leave for the locker room but ultimately returned. Injury concerns for the Senators right now would be the worst-case scenario. Outside of waiting for more news on Artem Zub’s short-term injury and Josh Norris and his recovery, the Senators are fairly healthy. Losing Tkachuk would have been a huge blow to the team, and in a year where everything could be on the line, losing a piece like him could be detrimental to the club.

Once Tkachuk was back on the ice and bench, the game started getting out of hand. With 11 penalties, including three misconducts, handed out in the third period, Tkachuk was vocal from the bench during a brawl breaking out. He was telling Penguins players that they finally wanted to fight now that Tkachuk was on the bench, inferring that they were scared of him.

In reality, having Tkachuk fighting, especially in a preseason game, is something the Senators want to avoid. By bringing in players like Cousins, Perron, and others, Tkachuk can focus more on his on-ice play than on fighting, which is a good thing.

Stutzle’s Shot Looks As Good As Ever

Last season, Stutzle’s goal total regressed by 21 goals from the year prior. It was reported after the season that Stutzle was dealing with a few injuries throughout the year, and that they had a factor in his sudden goal drop-off.

Stutzle posted 39 goals in his third season and looked like he could be a perennial 40+ goal-scorer. The change of pace last season was a shock to many and with only 18 goals, the report of him dealing with wrist and shoulder issues makes sense.

Tim Stutzle, Ottawa Senators (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In the first period of the Kraft Hockeyville game, Stutzle carried the puck across the slot and rifled home a goal, and his shot looked better than it did at any point last season. Taking a step back up to where he was in 2022-23 is crucial for the teams success, and his shooting is a huge factor in that. Looking at the stats, his 20-point decrease from the year prior was really only the goals missing. He had one more assist with 52, so having his shot back will really help him cement himself as a top player in the league.

Cousins Wastes No Time Impressing Everyone

In his first three shifts against the Penguins, Cousins had shown excellent drive and battled hard won a lot of loose puck battles, and scored a goal. This is the king of play the Senators were missing in their bottom-six last season. Oftentimes, players like Mark Kastelic and Parker Kelly would put in the effort to win these battles but would either come up short or not make the right play after winning.

Cousins, who was brought in on a one-year deal after winning the Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers, was brought in to do exactly what he did. Win battles, work hard, bring energy, and add in the occasional goal.

Cousins’ career-high in goals is 12, and his best point total was 27. He isn’t known for his offense, but he can certainly be impactful if things go right. Cousins was voted as having the “Most Punchable Face” in a poll that The Athletic hosted among players. (from “Anonymous NHL player poll 2024: Who’s the best player? Most overrated? Best goalie? Worst road city?”, The Athletic, Jan. 31, 2024)

Players don’t like playing against Cousins, but having him on your team is a totally different scenario. If he plays like he did last night for the whole season, there will be some very happy members of the Senators front office.

Preseason is half over now, and the Senators are waiting on a few more moves.