Senators News & Rumours: Kaliyev, Playoff Aspirations & Yakemchuk

Welcome to the Ottawa Senators News & Rumours. Today, we look at what Steve Staios had to say in his initial training camp press conference, including an update on Arthur Kaliyev, who is facing an allegation related to a relationship. Also included in the press conference, Staios stated that the Senators are looking for more than just making the playoffs this season. Finally, Carter Yakemchuk has been impressing the club, and could have a shot at the opening-night roster.

Kaliyev Controversy Regarding Relationship

The Senators signed Kaliyev to a one-year deal in free agency, and with that, they hoped he would be able to find his way onto the roster and utilize his elite shooting abilities, put together a balanced game, and be an NHL regular for them.

Ahead of training camp, social media influencer Lauren Mochen posted 34 videos on TikTok explaining how an unidentified athlete, who was later identified as Kaliyev, created a new identity for himself and his family, and scammed her and her family for $50,000, and accused him of gambling the money away.

During the series of videos, Mochen states that the Los Angeles Kings refused to put him on waivers until he paid debts to people within the organization and teammates alike.

While there is no evidence backing the story up, and no formal allegations or charges have been made, the team is aware of the situation.

In his press conference, Staios stated, “We’re aware of it. It’s being monitored, but there’s nothing to it, is what we’ve been told. I don’t really have more to say on it.”.

Just Making Playoffs Isn’t Good Enough

Later in the press conference, head coach Travis Green brought up the fact that the Senators had reached their goal last season, which was to break their streak of missing the playoffs. The Senators ended up in the first wildcard position and faced the Toronto Maple Leafs in Round 1, where they were bounced in six games.

Fans were happy with the performances, cheering the team off the ice after elimination. The players got another year of experience, and this time in very meaningful games, and they got a taste of what is to come.

Green stated in his availability, “We’re here not just to make the playoffs either. We’re here to do a lot more than that,”.

The Senators have added some key depth pieces, including Lars Eller, Jordan Spence, and Kaliyev. While none are expected to be game-breakers in the long run, they will all play a role in what the Senators hope to be another successful season.

Formenton Not Returning to Senators

Alex Formenton is the only player among the five who were facing sexual assault charges whose rights remain with an NHL team. This put Staios in a difficult position, but he announced that the Senators and Formenton’s camp both agree that a fresh start makes the most sense.

Staios stated he will look at the trade market and see what can be done.

Yakemchuk Impressing Senators

When asked about Yakemchuk’s chances at cracking the NHL roster, Staios replied stating that for the first time in a while there is real competition in the group at training camp.

The Senators currently have Nick Jensen, Artem Zub, Spence, and Nikolas Matinpalo on the right side of the defense, and with Yakemchuk knocking on the door for an NHL opportunity, there will be a difficult decision to be made.

“Carter has continued to grow and develop. You could look at his season last year in the WHL and be mislead by his point totals, but there are certain areas of the game he has started to round out, and pay more attention to. It is always difficult for that talented of an offensive player at that level”.

Staios continued by saying Yakemchuk’s off-ice work, including strength, conditioning, and training, has taken big steps, and the club will look to put him in the best position to be successful.