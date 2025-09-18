Canucks News & Rumours: Giants, Abbotsford, and Hughes’ Future

The Vancouver Canucks are heading into the 2025–26 season with a few intriguing storylines. Although there have been only a few high-profile trades, some upcoming preseason showdowns are expected. Following the recent news from the team, the imminent question of Quinn Hughes’ future feels like a pivotal moment for the organization.

After years of rebuilding and near misses, I get the sense that Vancouver is trying to balance immediate competitiveness with long-term sustainability. The moves this summer and the roster shaping in training camp will set the tone for what could be a defining season.

Fans should be interested in the addition of Evander Kane, the preseason game in Abbotsford, and Hughes’ contract situation. Each storyline touches on a different piece of the puzzle: the talent pipeline, fan engagement, and keeping elite players with the team long term. In this edition of Canucks’ News & Rumours, I’ll break down what’s shaping the Canucks’ path forward and what to watch as the season gets underway.

Item One: Evander Kane’s Giants Connection and Missed Chances

The Canucks made a splash this summer by landing winger Evander Kane from the Edmonton Oilers. For Vancouver fans, it’s almost poetic—Kane is a product of the Vancouver Giants, one of the most prolific Canadian Hockey League programs in recent memory. Back in the Giants’ golden era from 2005 to 2009, the team churned out NHL-ready talent at an eye-popping rate.

Evander Kane, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Vancouver had a few picks tied to that system, including Kevin Connauton and Mario Bliznak, but the franchise missed out on the true stars. Kane and Milan Lucic became the poster children for what Vancouver could have had, yet didn’t. Hindsight stings, especially when you consider how different the team might have looked if those opportunities had been seized.

That “what-if” narrative isn’t new for the Canucks. During the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, the team passed on Ty Ronning twice in the seventh round. Ronning, the son of fan favourite Cliff Ronning, went on to score 61 goals in a season for the Giants and earned serious attention from NHL scouts. Vancouver opted for Rodrigo Abols and Brett McKenzie instead, neither of whom ever suited up for the Canucks.

These draft stories are small in the grand scheme, but they add to the sense that Vancouver has sometimes let local talent slip through its fingers. Kane’s return via trade feels like some poetic justice—but it also reminds fans of all the near-misses over the years.

Item Two: Canucks Return to Abbotsford for Preseason Showdown

Preseason trips to Abbotsford have become something of a tradition for the Canucks, and this year’s game promises to deliver another exciting night. On Sept. 24, Vancouver will face the Calgary Flames at the Abbotsford Centre, marking the first of six exhibition games leading into the regular season. While Rogers Arena will host two home preseason games, it’s in Abbotsford that younger players and fringe roster hopefuls often get their best chance to shine.

Filip Chytil is now with the Vancouver Canucks, (Photo by Derek Cain/Getty Images)

Vancouver has already highlighted six projected participants: Thatcher Demko, Conor Garland, Marcus Pettersson, Tyler Myers, Filip Chytil, and Nils Höglander. While preseason rosters can shift, having established contributors like Demko and Garland on the ice sets the stage for a competitive and entertaining matchup.

Last season’s visit ended in a 4–3 overtime thriller, with Daniel Sprong tying the game in the final 15 seconds before Jake DeBrusk scored in extra time. Stars like Hughes, Elias Pettersson, and Aatu Räty were also playing, showing fans just how much talent the team has in its core. If this year’s game is anything like last season’s, Abbotsford fans are in for a great night of hockey.

Item Three: Quinn Hughes’ Future: Can Rutherford Keep Him in Vancouver?

The biggest question hanging over the Canucks might be the one that can’t be answered with a press release: Hughes’ long-term future in Vancouver. President of Hockey Operations Jim Rutherford addressed the topic at the season-opening media availability, emphasizing that the organization will do everything it can to keep Hughes—but ultimately, it’s his decision. “Sometimes in life, you think one thing one month and something else another month,” Rutherford said. “He doesn’t have to make a decision yet.”

Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson of the Vancouver Canucks (Matt Krohn-Imagn Images)

Hughes himself set the tone in a recent Sportsnet podcast: he wants a terrific season more than anything. Rutherford explained that management is walking a tightrope—improving the team enough to keep Hughes happy without sacrificing the future by trading away too many assets. On the ice, Hughes remains indispensable. Head coach Adam Foote praised his growth, leadership, and commitment to refining every aspect of his game.

With Hughes a potential Norris Trophy candidate and representing Team USA at the 2026 Winter Olympics, Hughes is positioned as both a cornerstone and a headline for the season. Vancouver’s goal is simple: ice a winning team that makes him want to stay, while giving fans a chance to watch one of the league’s best defensemen in his prime.

What’s Next for the Canucks?

The Canucks are navigating a complex mix of history, talent, and uncertainty. Landing Kane connects the team to a Giants legacy. Preseason trips to Abbotsford give the team a stage to test depth and build chemistry while showing off its game to the greater Vancouver area. Hughes’ situation looms as a central storyline all season. Each piece is interconnected—the success of one influences the others, and the Canucks’ front office must manage it all carefully.

The hope is that the 2025–26 season is a turning point. If the team can integrate new pieces like Kane, maximize the preseason for younger talent, and keep Hughes committed, Vancouver could finally push past the mediocrity that has haunted the franchise for years. This season, the Canucks aren’t just tinkering around the edges—they’re trying to build something that lasts, and this season might just set the foundation.