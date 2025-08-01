Senators News & Rumours: Yakemchuk’s Rise, Giroux Re-Ups, and a Kaliyev Gamble

As the Ottawa Senators prepare for the 2025–26 season, the team finds itself at a pivotal point: balancing the development of young talent with veteran moves that keep them competitive in a loaded Atlantic Division. This offseason brought three key developments that could shape the tone of training camp and the season ahead, from a potential breakthrough on defence to savvy roster bets at forward.

The biggest storyline surrounds Carter Yakemchuk, the club’s top blue-line prospect who could be poised to grab a roster spot out of camp. Alongside that, Claude Giroux’s one-year extension ensures the team retains veteran leadership without overextending resources. And lastly, the Senators took a flyer on Arthur Kaliyev, a high-upside winger still trying to rediscover his game. Each move reflects a broader goal: creating internal competition, staying flexible, and finding value without sacrificing long-term potential.

Item One: Is Carter Yakemchuk Ready to Step In?

After his strong development year in the Western Hockey League (WHL), there’s growing belief that Yakemchuk could push for an NHL roster spot this fall. The right-shot defenseman has made significant strides, especially in rounding out the defensive side of his game. That was on full display during Ottawa’s 2024 Development Camp, where he stood out among a deep pool of prospects.

Carter Yakemchuk, Tyler Kleven, and Mads Sogaard (The Hockey Writers)

Yakemchuk has long been touted for his offensive upside, particularly his puck handling, shot, and skating abilities. But what seems to have changed is his physical confidence and defensive positioning. He played big minutes with the Calgary Hitmen last season and looks more comfortable using his 6-foot-3 body to box out attackers and win puck battles.

Ottawa’s right-side defence isn’t settled, and Yakemchuk might find an opening if he performs well during training camp. Even if he starts with the team’s American Hockey League affiliate, Belleville Senators, expect him to be among the first call-ups, especially if Ottawa needs to inject more mobility and skill on the back end.

Item Two: Giroux Re-Ups: A Veteran Value Bet

Claude Giroux was the Senators’ most important pending unrestricted free agent, and they re-signed him a couple of days before free agency opened to a one-year contract extension.

Giroux originally joined the Senators in the summer of 2022 on a three-year deal. While he’s now 37 years old and his stats have declined each season in Ottawa, he remains an integral part of the team’s forward group. He still posted 50 points last season and has been able to stay healthy despite his age, missing just one regular-season game in the previous three years. Plus, with Giroux able to play either at center or on the wing, he gives the team some options within their top nine.

Claude Giroux, Ottawa Senators (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

A one-year deal was the best-case scenario for the Senators, as it minimized the risk of a potential decline due to age. Plus, even considering the bonus structure, Giroux’s deal comes in cheaper than expected. If Giroux takes a small step back next season, the extension remains a big win for Ottawa, and he is likely to provide excellent value for the price.

Item Three: Can Arthur Kaliyev Break Out in Ottawa?

The Senators also added Arthur Kaliyev in free agency, after the forward didn’t receive a qualifying offer from the New York Rangers. Kaliyev’s deal is for one year and comes in at the league minimum salary.

Only a few years ago, Kaliyev was considered one of the Los Angeles Kings’ top prospects. He made a full-time jump to the NHL at the age of 20, playing 80 games with the Kings in the 2021–22 season. The following season, Kaliyev posted 13 goals and 28 points in 56 games—an 82-game pace of 19 goals and 41 points.

However, Kaliyev fell out of favour in Los Angeles. His production dipped in 2023–24, and he played only 51 games that season. Then, last season, he was placed on waivers and claimed by the Rangers. Even with a change of scenery, though, Kaliyev only played 14 games with New York.

Arthur Kaliyev, Los Angeles Kings (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

While Kaliyev has struggled to establish himself as a regular NHLer, this is a low-risk, high-reward (potentially) move for the Senators. The winger has a great shot and has shown the potential for high-end production. Kaliyev might not earn a spot in the lineup to start the season, but at just 24 years old, he could still grow his game.

What’s Next for the Senators?

With roster spots still up for grabs, training camp will be the proving ground. Yakemchuk’s development will be watched closely, especially as the Senators try to shore up their right-side defence. The team will want to see whether his improved defensive game and physical presence can complement the puck-moving abilities of Jake Sanderson and Thomas Chabot. If Yakemchuk impresses early, it could dramatically alter Ottawa’s blue-line makeup, which lacked consistency for much of last season.

Meanwhile, Giroux’s leadership and versatility will be leaned on again as Ottawa looks to build cohesion in its top nine. And if Kaliyev catches fire in camp or early-season play, the Senators could suddenly find themselves with an offensive contributor they acquired for next to nothing. Whether or not each of these bets pays off, the Senators have positioned themselves to be younger, deeper, and more competitive heading into a crucial campaign.