Seth Jarvis – 2020 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Seth Jarvis

2019-20 Team: Portland Winterhawks

Date of Birth: Feb. 01, 2002

Place of Birth: Winnipeg, MB, Canada

Ht: 5-foot-10 Wt: 172 pounds

Shoots: Right

Position: C/RW

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2020 first-year eligible

In the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, the Western Hockey League had three players picked among the top seven. Kirby Dach, Dylan Cozens, and Bowen Byram represented a strong crop of western talent. In 2020, Seth Jarvis will likely battle with Connor Zary to be the first selection from the WHL.

Every year there are a few players who fly under the radar early but rise up the rankings. Jarvis began the season projected to be a mid-to-late second-rounder, likely due to a sub-par first half where he posted 35 points in 32 games. In an article for NHL.com, Jarvis admitted to Adam Kimelman that he was focused on rankings and the draft rather than the season.

“[Coach] Mike [Johnston] definitely brought it up at the beginning of the year, all the guys who are going through this process, just not to look too much into it,” Jarvis said. “And then when he told us that, I looked a little bit too much into it,” Adam Kimelman, NHL.com

He came back after Christmas a completely different player and dominated competition. He posted 63 points in 26 games and finished second in WHL scoring with 42 goals and 98 points. With the increase in production, the Portland Winterhawks’ right-winger saw his draft stock soar. He’s now considered a consensus first-round pick, with a chance to crack the top 10. Despite the early end to the season, Jarvis was named to the Western Conference First All-Star Team.

Congratulations to the WHL players named to the Western Conference First All-Star Team! ⭐ #WHLAwards pic.twitter.com/MXsKQT1mST — The WHL (@TheWHL) April 7, 2020

Jarvis’ production as a first-year draft-eligible player stacks up as one of the best in recent memory in the WHL. Only Sam Reinhart and Nic Petan had a better point-per-game rate than Jarvis’ 1.69.

For his size, he plays a deceptively powerful and gritty game. He isn’t afraid to take the puck hard to the net and has the utmost confidence in his ability to win puck battles. Jarvis has everything you look for in a dominant two-way player. He’s a smart, skilled forward with excellent hands. His vision and puck control is elite, and his ability to deliver the puck cleanly onto the tape and execute on the rush is among the very best in this draft.

You don’t score 42 goals without having an accurate shot and quick release. Although he doesn’t have an overwhelmingly powerful shot, he can pick the top corners from in tight. His speed and puck skills allow him to penetrate the slot and he has enough finishing ability to embarrass goaltenders in close.

Seth Jarvis of the Portland Winterhawks. (Megan Connelly/Portland Winterhawks)

Jarvis is as slippery as they come. He’s not the fastest player at top speed, but he is extremely agile and shifty. His lateral movement is terrific and he is elusive enough to slip past defenders. He also has the hands and confidence to take defenders on one-on-one. Jarvis is strong on his skates and has tremendous balance for a 5-foot-10 forward.

Versatility is a key part of his game. Not only has he been deployed on the power play, but he was also used as a go-to penalty killer. His speed helps on the forecheck and makes him a real threat to score shorthanded. He puts pressure on defenders early and has the hands to strip defenders of the puck.

Seth Jarvis – NHL Draft Projection

Although seemingly a lock for the first round, Jarvis’ draft stock still seems to be all over the place. NHL Central Scouting had him jump eight spots to 11th among North American skaters, while ISS has him ranked 29th. Cam Robinson from Dobber Prospects is especially high on him, ranking him 10th overall. There are bound to be a few teams that fall in love and take a chance on him somewhere in the 12-15 range. However, as we’ve seen with smaller players in the past, there’s always a chance he falls to later in the first round.

Quotables

“Jarvis has been a leading scorer in the WHL this season and one of the major reasons Portland is a top team. Jarvis is a highly skilled and intelligent player who can create offense in bunches. He’s a good skater as well who creates on the move and has a style of game that projects to the pro level. Jarvis isn’t the biggest forward, but he is a very hard working player who can play in the middle third of the ice and in the defensive zone. There’s nothing about his game that’s truly special and distinguishes him from other players, but he does a lot very well and his production is hard to ignore,” – Corey Pronman, The Athletic (from: “Pronman: Ranking the 2020 NHL Draft top prospects at midseason” – The Athletic – Jan. 29, 2020).

“He’s a little small but it’s not noticeable. Jarvis plays fast in transition and quick off the puck, darting around the ice to win races and make little plays on cuts to the slot. I do have minor concerns as to whether he will be able to create offense at a high level in the NHL though. Jarvis’ skill doesn’t pop, even though he’s crafty with the puck and he can make a ton of plays through traffic at the junior level. I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s selected in the teens, especially if he breaks 90 points and does some damage in the playoffs, which seems likely,” – Scott Wheeler, The Athletic (from: “ Wheeler: Midseason ranking for the 2020 NHL Draft’s top 62 prospects ” – The Athletic – Feb. 19, 2020).

“Speedy, creative winger who thrives off of the rush. Was downright dominant in the final 40 games of the WHL season. Converts at a high-level thanks to his IQ and willingness to get greasy. Will transition extremely well,” – Cam Robinson, Dobber Prospects.

Strengths

Hockey IQ

Puck Control/Hands

Passing and vision

Versatility

Agility

Under Construction (Improvements to Make)

Top Speed

Needs to Add Strength

NHL Potential

Jarvis has the talent to succeed as a top-six forward in the NHL. If everything goes right for him, there is 20-plus goal upside and the potential to become a very valuable and versatile player. He’ll need to improve his speed and add physical strength, but he’s proven he has the skill to jump into the NHL.

He compares his game to Mitch Marner, which is a lofty target. However, I could see instant returns being closer to what Nick Suzuki did for the Montreal Canadians this season.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 3/5, Reward – 4.5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offence – 9/10, Defence – 8.5/10

Awards/Achievements

Jarvis won a Hlinka Gretzky Cup Silver Medal for Canada and posted four points in five games played. He was also named to the Western Conference First All-Star Team in the WHL this season.

Interviews/Links

