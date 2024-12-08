Sharks Sustaining Turnaround Hinges on Puck Control

After a difficult start to the season, the San Jose Sharks have put together a respectable 7-7-3 run over their last 17 games to move out of last place in the NHL. They’ve progressed in many areas, but much of their advancement comes down to their development in puck control. As the season has gone on, they’ve made a lot of gains in their ability to control possession of the puck and, by extension, the game as a whole. Their growth is apparent both throughout the season and compared to previous seasons — and it will be crucial to maintaining the positive change of their recent play.

Sharks’ Puck Control Is Improving

While the Sharks’ puck-control numbers aren’t at the level of a playoff team yet, they’re better than last season’s figures. Their Corsi for percentage, scoring chance percentage and high-danger percentage are all up at least 1.3 points from last season. They’ve outshot their opponent six times this season, having done so three times at the same point last season. They spend about 40.2% of all game time in their offensive zone compared to 37.1% in 2023-24. That’s still slightly below league average, but it is respectable enough to allow them to remain competitive in most games this season — which couldn’t be said a year ago.

Add all of that up and you’ve got a Sharks team with a shot differential of minus-157 through 30 games — not very good, but exactly half of the team’s minus-314 at the same mark last season. Their goal differential is even less than half, a minus-26 against last season’s minus-54. While we’re on the subject of halves, they’ve already exceeded the halfway mark to last season’s point total. Perhaps most notably, they’re not last in the NHL in several of these categories.

That’s not to say they should be satisfied with their work so far — they’re still near the bottom of the league, both statistically and in the standings. But when contrasted with last season, when they were the worst team by a huge margin in many metrics, the Sharks’ statistics this season indicate a team gradually taking the right steps to get out of their recent run of uninspiring seasons.

Macklin Celebrini Making a Huge Difference

The Sharks’ change of fortunes is multifaceted, but the impact of Macklin Celebrini can’t be overstated. Yes, San Jose has a points percentage of .500 in games he’s played and .292 in games he hasn’t. But his puck-controlling talents go beyond simple record-based stats and have altered the team in specific, tangible ways.

Macklin Celebrini, San Jose Sharks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Celebrini is among the NHL’s leaders in puck battles won and zone entry success, two aspects of the game crucial to controlling play. Both are areas in which the Sharks have struggled in recent seasons and now they finally have a player who can lead the way. His puckhandling and passing abilities, combined with a lethal wrist shot, generate clean looks at the net for both himself and his teammates.

Add in other improvements the Sharks have made, such as bringing in better offensive defensemen and stronger linemates for Celebrini and their other good passers, and it’s clear how the rookie opens up opportunities for the rest of the roster. Those opportunities lead to more consistent possession of the puck, more sustained offensive pressure, more looks at the net, and of course, more control of the game.

Games vs. Lightning and Panthers Show Work Left to Be Done

Even as the Sharks put together more improved efforts, they still take time every once in a while to remind the hockey world that they’re not a contender just yet. This reality was as apparent as ever this past week during a two-game swing through Florida. First, they suffered an 8-1 drubbing at the hands of the Tampa Bay Lightning, then took a 3-1 loss to the Florida Panthers in a game that wasn’t as close as the score indicated.

Both games showed that, while the Sharks may be improving, they’re still not up to the level of the NHL’s best or even average teams. Both the Lightning and Panthers are currently in playoff spots, and the Sharks struggled with puck control against both of them.

Against the Lightning, San Jose’s challenges came in the form of a disastrous first period in which they conceded five goals, including four in the first nine minutes. They allowed Tampa to control the game and get the best looks, and it showed on the scoreboard. Two days later, the Panthers outshot them 52-29, and Mackenzie Blackwood was forced to keep them in the game as he’s done so many times. A lack of control forces the Sharks’ defense and goalies to play on their heels and do more than should be asked of them. Florida is an excellent team, but the Sharks didn’t do themselves any favors.

The Sharks are growing as a puck-controlling team, but there’s still a sizable gap between where it is now and where it needs for them to be a true force in the league. However, over the last month or so, they’ve made necessary and positive strides in the standings thanks largely to improvements in that area. Whether or not they can sustain their momentum may very well be decided by the same factor.