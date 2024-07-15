Should the Sharks Sign One More Veteran Defenseman?

The San Jose Sharks‘ core roster seems set at this point, but management may try to bolster and solidify their depth. Specifically, they could consider adding one more veteran defenseman. They’ve already made some smart moves to acquire experienced players, but most of them have been forwards. The blue line might benefit from the same sort of presence for very similar reasons. Yet, this offseason might not be the right time to bring in such a player, leaving the Sharks with a tough choice.

Sharks’ Young Defenders Could Use Veteran Help

San Jose’s strongest, most NHL-ready prospects are forwards, but plenty of defensemen are on the way. Shakir Mukhamadullin may or may not start 2024-25 in the NHL after three games last season, but he’ll almost certainly have a spot in the lineup at some point during the year. The newly signed Sam Dickinson will reach the big leagues soon, and Luca Cagnoni’s NHL debut is upcoming. Even blueliners with professional experience, such as Henry Thrun and Ty Emberson, could use veteran protection and tutelage.

Veteran defenders can play a crucial role, even if their best playing days are behind them. They can step up in difficult moments, taking over for young players to shut down the opposition’s attack or help run the team’s offense from the point. They are vocal leaders, utilizing their experience to step up in the locker room and provide pointers for emerging blueliners. The Sharks have applied this philosophy to many of their forward acquisitions, and it would make sense for them to do the same on defense. Trading for Jake Walman is a step in this direction, but they could choose to go even further.

Kevin Shattenkirk, Boston Bruins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

If the Sharks’ front office is looking to add veterans, then which defenseman should they sign? Of the remaining free agents, one who immediately jumps out is Kevin Shattenkirk. At 35 years old, he has played 14 NHL seasons, including nearly 100 playoff games. He spent the 2023-24 season with the Boston Bruins, and although he only appeared in 61 games during the regular season, he was highly praised by members of the organization for his team-first attitude, which culminated in a speech ahead of Boston’s first-round Game 7 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs. His leadership and experience could be invaluable for the Sharks as they develop their next defensive foundation.

Should Shattenkirk not be available, San Jose could sign other blueliners like Justin Schultz and Tyson Barrie. Like Shattenkirk, both are in their mid-30s with substantial experience and should command contracts that the Sharks can afford. All three offer qualities that the Sharks have looked for in free agents this offseason, and all three might embrace an opportunity to be leaders on a team that will gain tremendous value from veteran guidance.

Sharks May Want to Wait to Acquire Another Defenseman

While the Sharks could certainly use veteran help on the blue line, the issue is whether they should add it this offseason or wait another year. Considering the NHL readiness of their top forward prospects like Will Smith and Macklin Celebrini, the decision to add veteran skaters up front was a no-brainer. The defense is a murkier situation.

Mukhamadullin, Cagnoni, and Dickinson are all very promising, but — barring any major injuries — only Mukhamadullin is guaranteed to make an NHL appearance this season. Thrun and Emberson’s spots are more secure, but the Sharks already addressed their needs somewhat by hiring Ryan Warsofsky, who worked with them extensively last season, as head coach.

Furthermore, being able to dress only six or seven defensemen for any given game, compared to 11 or 12 forwards, gives San Jose less flexibility for defensive acquisitions. Veteran defensemen already on the roster include Marc-Edouard Vlasic, Jan Rutta, and Matt Benning, and the Sharks might want to let them take the lead for at least one more season. Then, the front office could reevaluate their needs based on how close their defense prospects are to reaching the NHL and sign someone if necessary.

The Sharks’ rebuild will require both young players and veterans, but they don’t want to be stuck with any bad or unnecessary contracts in the process. Signing another defenseman this offseason might not serve its intended purpose, and they could look to the 2025 offseason to make a move instead.

Sharks’ Defense Shows Promise But Needs Improvement

The Sharks’ blue-line prospects have a lot of potential, but they have a much longer road to travel than their forward prospects. Right now, one of the major dangers of San Jose’s rebuild is that they will become an offense-heavy team that doesn’t provide enough support on the back end. For this reason, they could explore adding a seasoned defenseman to teach the younger defenders and help ease their transition to the NHL. But for many of those young players, their journey is just beginning, and it might be too early to add those veterans. When the Sharks return to contention, or at least relevance, their defense should include both prospects and veterans. Whether that starts this offseason is still to be determined.