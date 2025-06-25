Should the Islanders Buy or Begin Roster Retooling After the Draft?

The New York Islanders have the number one pick, which is obvious to all the hockey fans who haven’t lived under a rock for the past two months. All eyes are on the new general manager (GM), Mathieu Darche, and whether he’ll make a bold move with the selection or not overthink things and take Matthew Schaefer.

What happens after that will also be interesting. The offseason and free agency are where Darche can keep the Islanders competitive, and there’s salary cap space to do that. At the same time, the Islanders can start a successful rebuild this summer if Darche wants to take that path.

Islanders With the Right Moves Are Back in the Contention Discussion

This season was a mess, and a slow start led to the team unraveling by the end, yet the Islanders still have a core good enough to get them to the playoffs. Mathew Barzal, Bo Horvat, and Ilya Sorokin can lead them to a wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. The problem is that’s the Islanders’ ceiling since they lack depth, and the core isn’t elite enough to lead them on a deep playoff run.

If Darche adds a star player to go along with the core, it changes the outlook for the Islanders. Brock Boeser is the scorer who can make a significant difference on the wing, and Nikolaj Ehlers is a well-rounded forward who can take the top six up a notch. Likewise, a splash move for Jason Robertson could turn the offense into one of the best in the league, and it’s why Darche can actively look to upgrade the roster, knowing how close it is to a playoff run.

The Islanders making a push for a playoff spot and beyond also works if the prospects are ready. Darche can play the long game with Schaefer and allow him to develop before joining the NHL roster, yet if he’s ready to join the team on opening night, it changes the outlook and expectations for this team. The same is true about Michael Misa. If the Islanders have a youth movement that’s already making an impact, it will make it easier for Darche to buy in, starting with this offseason.

Darche Can Kickstart a Retool

It’s no secret that the Islanders have an aging roster on the decline. Former GM Lou Lamoriello kept the group together too long, and it’s why there are multiple skaters in their 30s and past their primes. The good news for Darche is that many of them are nearing the end of their contracts, notably Anders Lee and Jean-Gabriel Pageau, who have been in many trade rumors leading up to the draft.

Anders Lee, New York Islanders Bench (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Ideally, the Islanders keep Lee around for next season and allow him to retire with the team that drafted and developed him. However, moving him and Pageau will give the team a few assets to work with that can rebuild the farm system on the fly. Likewise, an Alexander Romanov or Noah Dobson trade on draft day can give Darche multiple future pieces to kickstart a rebuild.

If the Islanders are entering a new era under Darche, leaning into a retool might be the best path. They don’t need to tear things down, but with a few trades, a quick turnaround is possible. Better yet, it still allows Darche to put together a good team that can fight for a playoff spot.

The Path Darche Wants to Take

Darche noted during his press conference before the draft that aside from trading the top pick, anything is on the table (which is what any GM would say compared to saying how nothing is on the table). The flexibility is more applicable to the offseason ahead and the roster he’s looking to put together to start next season.

Ideally, the Islanders compete next season and not only make the playoffs but also make noise. At the same time, the right trades can leave the Islanders better off in the long run. The farm system is getting a jolt with the top pick, and Darche is starting to put his fingerprints on the development. Moving on from some veterans for prospects can only help.

The Brock Nelson trade was the only significant move Lamoriello made in his final season as the GM. Lamoriello, also in general, was quiet and made minimal moves in his tenure. Expect more from Darche if the Islanders are retooling and if they are overachieving next season, he’ll be more aggressive.

At the end of the day, Darche will most likely take the neutral route this offseason. He’ll want to see how the upcoming season plays out before buying or selling, and the first offseason isn’t a time to commit to one direction or another.