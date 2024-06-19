Should the Lightning Reunite With Barclay Goodrow?

The New York Rangers made a move to clear cap space on Tuesday when they put forward Barclay Goodrow on waivers. He’s now up for grabs for any team looking to add depth to their roster.

It didn’t take long to wonder if the Tampa Bay Lightning are one of the teams looking into his services for next season. After all, he was a key depth piece for the back-to-back Stanley Cups. Since they just brought back another Cup piece in defenseman Ryan McDonagh, could and should the Lightning seize the moment and bring back Goodrow?

To answer the first part, the answer is yes. A reunion is very plausible. As for the second part, it depends. But there is a case in favor of the move.

What Goodrow Can Still Bring to the Lightning

For starters, the Lightning could use extra scoring depth. Production from the bottom six was crucial to their recent championship success. Goodrow was part of that production and can still bring it to the table. Sure, he had a down season in New York – just 12 points in 80 games – but he had been good for at least 30 points and double-digit goals the previous two seasons. The precedent is there that the 30-year-old could get back to his old production.

Barclay Goodrow with the Tampa Bay Lightning (Photo by Scott Audette /NHLI via Getty Images)

Should the Lightning get Goodrow’s previous production, about 30 points, he would produce more than, for example, current team members Mikey Eyssimont, Luke Glendening and Conor Sheary.

If you want to dig deeper into his stats, Goodrow showed even in this season’s Stanley Cup Playoffs that he delivers in the clutch when the stakes are high. In 16 games, he had eight points, six of which were goals. Two of those goals were game-winners, including an overtime goal against the Florida Panthers to win Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Final.

So, if anything, the Lightning would be re-acquiring a clutch playoff hockey player. They’ve felt his absence in the last couple of playoff appearances and would welcome him back.

On top of that, Goodrow is unafraid to be physical and give up his body for a play. In 2023-24, he blocked 86 shots and recorded 170 hits – both were career highs. This part of his game has developed beyond what it was when he was with the Lightning – and keep in mind, it is why the Lightning originally acquired him. So they would be getting an even better version of that.

What Would it Take to Acquire Goodrow?

While the Lightning would benefit from a reunion with their former forward, it has to be the right scenario. Keep in mind, the salary cap is still a problem for the Lightning, just less of a problem now that it’s finally increasing.

Goodrow is currently on waivers, which means if the Lightning claim him, they have to take on his current contract. He has three years left on his deal with an average annual value (AAV) of $3,641,667. That might still be a little too much for the Lightning to take on. They have to re-sign Steven Stamkos, figure out an extension for Victor Hedman and make room for McDonagh, etc.

However, the Lightning could get Goodrow’s services again at a lower price by playing the waiting game. It’s a risk, but here’s how it would work. Should no team claim him, the Rangers would likely buy out his contract. Once they eat it, he’s free to sign a new deal elsewhere. Get him on a one or two-year deal for, say, half the AAV, about $1.8 million, it’s an easy move for the Lightning to make.

There would need to be another corresponding move, as all the Lightning’s moves need to be done with the cap in mind. For example, they could trade Tanner Jeannot or Conor Sheary, maybe even buy one of them out. These players were chosen based on the cap space that would be cleared with their departure. Jeannot’s cap hit is $2.665 million and Sheary’s is $2 million.

As long as he isn’t brought back instead of signing another key player, it would make perfect sense for the Lightning to wait for a buyout and get him signed.

The Lightning are slowly closing in on an opportunity to get the Cup-winning band back together. The salary cap is only projected to keep increasing, and many departed key players have plenty left in the tank. They got McDonagh, and Goodrow could be the next guy in line to return.