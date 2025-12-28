Soderblom Stops 28, Bertuzzi Scores 2 in Blackhawks’ 4-3 Shootout Win Over Stars

The Chicago Blackhawks (14-17-6) beat the Dallas Stars (25-7-7) 4-3 in a shootout for an impressive win at American Airlines Center on Saturday night.

Tyler Bertuzzi and Jason Dickinson scored for the Blackhawks in regulation. Ryan Donato and Nick Lardis scored in the shootout. Arvid Soderblom made 28 saves.

Related: 4 Blackhawks Who Could Gain From Elevated Roles With Bedard & Nazar Out

Nils Lundkvist, Justin Hryckowian, and Mikko Rantanen scored for the Stars in regulation. Matt Duchene scored in the shootout. Jake Oettinger made 30 saves.

Game Recap

Bertuzzi opened the scoring at 3:20 of the first period with a snap shot from the right circle into a wide-open net after a cross-ice pass from Alex Vlasic.

The Stars tied the game at 11:31 thanks to Lundkvist’s second of the season on a slap shot from the point.

Both teams would exchange opportunities before Dickinson gave the Blackhawks a 2-1 lead at 10:37 of the middle frame. After the Stars turned the puck over at the Blackhawks’ blue line, Dickinson went end-to-end and sent a snap shot past Oettinger from the high slot.

Hryckowian tied the game up less than a minute later with his sixth of the season. Wyatt Johnston rang the puck off the post, and Hryckowian guided the rebound into the open net.

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Arvid Soderblom makes a save against the Dallas Stars (Chris Jones-Imagn Images)

The Stars took their first lead of the game at 11:18 of the third period after Rantanen scored off a Johnston rebound at the right side of the crease.

Bertuzzi scored his second of the game with a goal that was almost identical to Rantanen’s 67 seconds earlier. Connor Murphy wired a shot at Oettinger, and the rebound bounced right to Bertuzzi at the left side of the crease.

After a scoreless overtime period, and after Ryan Donato and Matt Duchene scored for their respective teams in the shootout, it was rookie Nick Lardis who would score to seal the 4-3 victory for the Blackhawks.

Up Next

The Blackhawks host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday night, while the Stars host the Sabres on New Year’s Eve.