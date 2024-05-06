Windsor Spitfires’ 2024 Draft Orientation: Belchetz, Import Talk

The Windsor Spitfires got a glimpse into their future this weekend at their annual Draft Orientation Camp. Part of that included a major puzzle piece putting pen to paper.

While missing out on the 2023-24 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Playoffs was frustrating, the Spitfires saw the silver linings. After winning the 2024 OHL Draft Lottery in late March, they came away with the first overall pick for April’s OHL Priority Selection. On top of that, they had multiple high picks thanks to previous moves from general manager Bill Bowler. It set them up well and this past weekend was their chance to show the newest draft picks what the organization and the City of Windsor were all about. They also took care of some much-needed business while giving fans a look into the upcoming off-season.

Belchetz Officially Signs OHL Contract

On Saturday afternoon, the Spitfires invited their season ticket holders to come to the arena for a meeting with Bowler, who was going to answer questions and talk about the team’s approach to the off-season. However, before the questions started, the team had a surprise for the fans. Bowler brought out last month’s first overall pick, forward Ethan Belchetz.

Windsor Spitfires’ 2024 first overall pick Ethan Belchetz with general manager Bill Bowler during April’s Draft. (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

The youngster introduced himself to the fans, talked about his game, and then did something few expected – he signed his OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement in front of everyone. After, he said that being able to do this in front of the fans was very important to him.

“(To do it) with all of the Windsor Spitfires’ season ticket holders, that was something that was really important to me,” Belchetz said. “I wanted to do it in Windsor at Orientation Camp with everyone in attendance … Having talks with Bill Bowler, I’m extremely happy it could be done in front of the season ticket holders. They’re what keeps this organization going…”

The Windsor #Spitfires have officially signed forward Ethan Belchetz to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement. He was the first overall pick in the #2024OHLDraft in April. #OHL pic.twitter.com/UR6zLYbAki — Dave Jewell (@DaveJewellOHL) May 4, 2024

The 6-foot-5, 230-pound Oakville native had 46 goals and 84 points in 34 games last season for the Oakville Rangers U16 AAA. He added another 11 points in seven OHL Cup games on route to being named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player. Belchetz said the goal was to win the OHL Cup and get drafted, and now it has come true. However, he continued to be that team player that the Spitfires appreciate. He said he was thrilled to celebrate his friends and teammates getting drafted, too.

“It was awesome to see my friends get drafted themselves,” Belchetz said. “I was hanging out with them celebrating their achievements, my achievements, and it was just a great week for my whole friend group.”

2024 Draftees Hit WFCU Centre Ice

After Belchetz signed, he made his way to the locker room to join the rest of the players from the 2024 OHL Priority Selection and the Under-18 Drafts.

The Spitfires had 18 players (17 picks and one invite) lace up for some valuable ice time on the WFCU Centre Community Rinks while the season ticket holders gathered to watch. The only drafted player missing was fifth-round pick (Priority Selection), defenceman Sam Wathier, who is committed to the US National Team Development Program. That’s a two-season commitment, though Bowler is hoping that he’s sent to the Spitfires afterwards.

On the ice, interim head coach Casey Torres joined assistant coach Kris Newbury, skating coach Kathy McLlwain, and scout Bill Dark to put the players through tests, drills, a scrimmage, and a couple of shootouts. While it was more of a game of pond hockey, a few players stood out. Belchetz made his presence known offensively while third-round pick (Priority Selection) forward Max Brocklehurst showed impressive speed, as did ninth-round pick (Priority Selection) forward Ethan Garden. It was a competitive, high-scoring contest that seemed to be enjoyed by everyone, win or lose.

The participants in the Windsor #Spitfires' 2024 Orientation Camp. They consist of all but one player from the 2024 Priority and U18 Drafts. #OHL pic.twitter.com/anCchY6e4M — Dave Jewell (@DaveJewellOHL) May 4, 2024

In the end, it wasn’t as much about evaluating the players as it was giving them a look into how life works in the OHL. Now, Bowler begins the task of seeing who he can sign before the summer is over. If all goes well, it could become similar to the 2022 OHL Draft where six players were eventually signed and committed (so far).

Spitfires to Make One Import Pick

During the question-and-answer period, Bowler couldn’t give definitive answers on several topics, such as who may be the club’s next coach (if Torres doesn’t return). However, he did touch upon the upcoming Canadian Hockey League (CHL) Import Draft.

When the Spitfires won the Draft Lottery in March, they also won the third overall pick at the Import Draft, which is held on Wed., July 3 at 11:00 a.m. Every club in the CHL takes part on a rotating basis; the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), the Western Hockey League (WHL), and the OHL pick first, second, and third, respectively.

Each team can have two Imports per season; that’s any player whose parents reside primarily outside of Canada or the United States. Last season, the Spitfires had Russian forward Valentin Zhugin, 19, and Czech defenceman Josef Eichler, 18. While both could have returned next season, Bowler confirmed that Zhugin has gone home and they wish him the best. That means the club will use the third overall pick to, hopefully, bring in an elite talent that can help them in the short and long term.

This was a big weekend for the Spitfires. Not only did they have a chance to showcase their organization, arena, and region to the draft picks but they were able to give the fans some insight. There are plenty of answers yet to come but it could prove to be the most important summer in Bowler’s era.