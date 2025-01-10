Spitfires Boost Defence, Add Veteran Kennedy From Battalion

The Canadian Hockey League’s fifth-ranked Windsor Spitfires checked off another box on Thursday. Less than 24 hours before the 2024-25 Ontario Hockey League’s (OHL) Friday noon trade deadline, general manager Bill Bowler went to the Eastern Conference and found the veteran defenceman he’d been looking for.

The deadline season had been a quiet one for Bowler until this week. As the club sits atop the West Division, second overall in the Western Conference, there was a list of players the team probably could have used. That includes a veteran crease-clearing defenceman, a 19-year-old (2005-born) forward, and maybe a 17-year-old forward (2007-born) to give some future depth. The Spitfires got their 19-year-old forward on Wednesday when they acquired Luke McNamara from the Kingston Frontenacs for a fifth-round pick. Now, the club continued to check off the boxes by getting their big defenceman. Here’s how it plays out.

Spitfires Add More Size on Defence with Kennedy

On Thursday, Bowler made his second big move of the deadline, pulling off a deal with the North Bay Battalion. Here’s how it looks:

To Spitfires:

19-year-old defenceman Wyatt Kennedy

To Battalion:

17-year-old defenceman Adrian Manzo

defenceman Adrian Manzo Second -round pick in 2025 (Kitchener Rangers)

-round pick in 2025 (Kitchener Rangers) Third -round pick in 2026 (Barrie Colts)

-round pick in 2026 (Barrie Colts) Fourth -round pick in 2027 (Colts)

-round pick in 2027 (Colts) Conditional eighth-round pick in 2027 (Spitfires)

Wyatt Kennedy of the North Bay Battalion. (Photo by Terry Wilson / OHL Images)

Per the Windsor Star, if Kennedy plays his overage (20-year-old) season in 2025-26, the eighth-round pick becomes a second-round pick (from ‘Spitfires size up on defence in deal with Battalion for Kennedy,’ Windsor Star, 1/9/25).

Spitfires Get Their Physical Defenceman

After giving up 360 goals in 68 games last season (5.29 per game), the Spitfires have improved to allowing just 116 through 39 games this season (2.97 per game). New systems from head coach Greg Walters have created a shocking but welcomed turnaround. However, despite that, there is always room to improve. While the club has several two-way and offensive defencemen, they could have used a big crease-clearing veteran. That person who makes life tough around the goal. In a statement, Bowler said they believe the 6-foot-5, 202-pound Kennedy fits what they’ve been looking for.

“Wyatt is a big body with a veteran presence,” he said. “He has played a lot of important minutes in the last few (seasons) and we think he is perfect for our group.”

Kennedy was the Battalion’s third-round pick in 2021. In 137 games, he had 37 points and 106 penalty minutes, gaining valuable experience from the club’s lengthy playoff run last season. He also adds to an already massive roster, becoming the fourth Spitfire defenceman who’s at least 6-foot-3 and the 11th player of that stature on the roster.

Related: Windsor Spitfires Name Greg Walters New Head Coach

The deal also provides a reunion with Kennedy and 20-year-old Spitfires’ defenceman Tnias Mathurin, who played with the Battalion before being acquired by Bowler in August. Kennedy, who’s expected to join the team for their game on Friday in London against the Knights, told the Windsor Star that the two have already talked.

“I shot (Mathurin) a text and he’s pretty excited and I’m excited,” he said. “He’s a really good player and good person off the ice, too.”

Battalion Get Youth and Important Picks

This season, you have to pay to play. There have been multiple OHL trades leading up to the deadline that saw several picks and youth get moved, such as the Owen Sound Attack getting seven picks for 20-year-old defenceman Konnor Smith, plus the Frontenacs giving up two young players and 16 picks in separate deals with the Saginaw Spirit for three veterans. In this case, the Spitfires’ situation wasn’t much different.

The main piece going to the Battalion is Manzo, the Spitfires’ fifth-round pick in 2023. He spent 2023-24 with the LaSalle Vipers Jr B, scoring 29 points in 38 games. This season, he made the Spitfires as a sixth or seventh defenceman and had a goal and four points in 32 games. At 6-foot, 183 pounds, he’s an intelligent player who uses his speed and vision to make simple, effective plays. Unfortunately, despite the potential and being popular off the ice, if Bowler was going to get the veteran player the club needed, Manzo was likely the odd man out.

The picks could be a big part of this move. Even after a multi-player, multi-pick deal with the Colts earlier this month, the Battalion had plenty of empty spaces in their draft cupboard. The move now cuts into that fairly significantly, adding a pick in each draft from 2025-27. If Kennedy plays an overage (20-year-old) season in 2025-26, the draft cupboard looks even better for them.

The trade deadline is on Friday at noon.

Sign up for our NHL Prospects & Draft Substack newsletter