Spitfires Sign 2025 2nd Round CHL Import Pick Makysh

The Windsor Spitfires have their first answer from July’s 2025 Canadian Hockey League (CHL) Import Draft. On Thursday, they signed a player who’s no stranger to North America.

Coming into the summer, Spitfires’ general manager Bill Bowler had work to do, including the Import Draft on Wednesday, July 2. Since the draft’s beginning in 1992, teams could have two players on their roster whose parents didn’t primarily reside in Canada or the United States. However, in May, the CHL changed the rule to allow a third player on every roster. That gave the Spitfires some options as they head into 2025-26. Now, they’ve got their first player signed, and he’s already eager to get to town.

Makysh Signs With Spitfires

On Wednesday, Bowler and the Spitfires got a big order of business done as 2025 second-round Import pick (114th overall) forward Beksultan Makysh officially signed.

Windsor Spitfires’ GM Bill Bowler. (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

The 17-year-old (2008-born) hails from Astana, Kazakhstan, which is in the Northeast part of the country, not far from Russia. While he grew up there, he came to North America in 2023-24 to play for the Boston Hockey Academy. He started with their 15U AAA team, where he had 115 points in 55 games, then moved to the 16U AAA team last season, adding another 121 points in 57 games. He played on that team in two other leagues with 32 points in 16 games. While he’s just 5-foot-10, 170 pounds, he’s shifty, offensive, and has a drive to succeed. In a statement, he said he’s proud to be with the Spitfires and is excited to compete at a new level.

“It feels amazing, signing with the Windsor Spitfires is a big step in my career,” Makysh said. “I’m proud to be part of such a great organization. I’m excited to get to work and represent the team at the highest level I can.”

Playing for Boston Hockey Academy meant he got a taste of North American hockey, not only with his club, but with potential future teams. He saw the Spitfires play and knew their reputation for developing players.

“The Spitfires have a strong reputation for developing players and competing hard every year,” Makysh said. “I’ve been watching the Spitfires last season, and I could tell right away that this is the perfect spot for me to take my game to the next level.”

He comes in as a team-first player, looking to push everyone, including himself, to be their best. Bowler said Makysh is the kind of player and kid you want on your team.

“He is a dynamic player with offensive instincts,” Bowler said. “He is crafty and can generate offence effectively. We welcome Beksultan and his family to Windsor.”

Signing Creates Potential Import Jam

His signing creates a bit of a jam, though. The Spitfires currently have Belarusian forward Ilya Protas (Washington Capitals) who, despite being just 19 years old, could go to the Capitals’ American Hockey League affiliate, the Hershey Bears. His return isn’t guaranteed. They also have Czech defenceman Josef Eichler, who would be an overage (20-year-old) player. Teams can only have three of those, and it’s rare that an Import player takes up an overage spot. Only three Ontario Hockey League (OHL) teams did that last season.

If Makysh was the only Spitfires’ pick in the Import Draft, you have Protas, Eichler, and Makysh and move on with the season. However, the club still has to figure out their first-round pick, Slovak forward Michal Svrcek, as well as their third-round pick, Swiss forward Loan Burkhalter.

Svrcek was the Detroit Red Wings’ fourth-round pick in June and has been playing for Brynas in Sweden. However, while he was going to think about his choices in July, he decided that staying in Sweden was his best option for the time being. Brynas is in the Swedish Hockey League, the top level in the country, so he gets a chance to play with older competition. Burkhalter remains an option for Bowler, but until the Import picture becomes clearer, it’s better to be patient.

With two 2025 OHL Draft picks signed in first-round pick John McLaughlin and second-round pick Ian Inskip, signing Makysh gives them another quality young talent to work with. The OHL summer trade freeze lifts on Tuesday, Aug. 5, so expect Bowler to keep tinkering with his roster as they head towards training camp at the end of August.