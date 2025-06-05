Windsor Spitfires’ Sign 2025 OHL Draft Prospect Caden Harvey

The junior hockey landscape is changing and the Windsor Spitfires have benefited again. On Wednesday, the club signed its first pick from the 2025 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Draft and it’s a player who was a wild card.

The annual OHL Draft takes place every April. Last season, general manager Bill Bowler had plenty of picks to use and made the most of it with eight prospects seeing some time with the club. He was hoping to continue that trend this time around and, on Wednesday, the process got underway.

Spitfires Sign Caden Harvey

At noon on Wednesday, the Spitfires announced that 2025 fifth-round pick, forward Caden Harvey, 17, had officially signed with the team.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Beaver, Pennsylvania native had 41 goals and 95 points in 53 games for the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite 16U this season while also scoring three points in four games for the Waterloo Blackhawks of the United States Hockey League (USHL). He also saw time with the US National Team Development Program. Last season, he was strictly with the Penguins and recorded 34 goals and 72 points in 61 games. He’s also unique in that, while this draft was mostly for the 2009-born players, he was born in 2008. Bowler said he’s a kid that could impact the lineup right away.

“Caden is a versatile forward that will be able to play in all situations,” Bowler said in a release. “We expect him to make an immediate impact in his (NHL) draft (season).”

Windsor Spitfires’ GM Bill Bowler. (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

In past seasons, getting Harvey to sign with the Spitfires would have been a major challenge. He’s committed to Penn State University for the 2027-28 season and players who joined the OHL lost their NCAA eligibility. However, last November, the NCAA Division 1 council voted to allow major junior players (entire Canadian Hockey League, including the OHL) to join the college ranks starting on Aug. 1, 2025. Now, NCAA players can join the OHL, and vice versa, which allows Harvey to sign with the Spitfires and figure out Penn State in the future. He said the Spitfires’ culture and coaching added to his decision.

“It feels amazing,” Harvey said in a release. “Being able to sign to the Spitfires is a huge honour and (I’m) definitely excited to get started. The culture at Windsor felt like something that not a lot of locker rooms have. The coaching is top notch and I feel that Windsor is going to be the best option for me to develop best as a person and a player.”

Harvey becomes the first player from the 2025 class to sign with the Spitfires. However, it’s expected that other players, including first-round pick forward John McLaughlin, will be signing in due time.

Harvey Joins Deep 2008 Group

As a 2008-born player, Harvey joins an already strong age class that Bowler drafted in 2024 and saw ice this season. That includes first-overall pick forward Ethan Belchetz, forwards J.C. Lemieux, Ethan Garden, and Max Brocklehurst; defencemen Carter Hicks, Andrew Robinson, and Grady Spicer; and with goaltender Jake Windbiel. Robinson is also committed to the NCAA (Providence College) for 2027-28, but joined the Spitfires late in the season following the rule change.

They’re a group that has not only impressed but played an important part in the club’s success this season. When various players went down with injuries or illnesses, including captain Liam Greentree (Los Angeles Kings) during the second round against the Kitchener Rangers, the youth stepped up and showed they were capable.

Bowler emphasizes character on and off the ice when he drafts players. In this draft, the Spitfires’ first three picks, McLaughlin, forward Ian Inskip, and forward Ty Bergeron, all captained their respective teams this season. Harvey said he also likes to lead by example on and off the ice.

“On the ice, I’m a high compete player that will do anything for my team,” he said. “I can put up points using my shot and playmaking ability. I feel my best strength is my speed. Off the ice, I’m a good teammate with a lead-by-example first mentality who will represent Windsor well.”

Nobody expects Harvey to step in and immediately dominate. However, if he can fit into the lineup and continuously show development, Bowler could have a steal. A season ago, this would have looked like a tough scenario. Now that it’s open, the Spitfires are going to take advantage and it could be a win-win for the OHL and Penn State.

