St. Louis Blues Announce GM Succession Plan From Armstrong to Steen

St. Louis Blues chairman Tom Stillman and President of Hockey Operations/general manager Doug Armstrong made a major announcement about the future of the organization’s hockey operations.

Armstrong has signed a three-year contract extension to continue leading the club as President of Hockey Operations through the 2028-29 season. The club has also named Alex Steen as special assistant to the general manager through the 2025-26 season, after which he will be appointed the 12th general manager in franchise history. The club also announced that Tim Taylor has been promoted to join Ryan Miller as an assistant general manager with the club. Taylor will continue to oversee player personnel, while Miller will oversee salary cap compliance, contract negotiations, and other hockey operations responsibilities.

Today’s Blues succession plan:

Doug Armstrong will be GM and President of Hockey Ops for the next two years, and then POHO the three years after that.



Alex Steen will be special assistant to the GM for two years, and then GM after that. L pic.twitter.com/YW90h7e7bd — Matthew DeFranks (@MDeFranks) June 13, 2024

Armstrong, 59, is set to embark on his 15th season as Blues GM and led the team to its first Stanley Cup in 2019. He is a native of Sarnia, Ontario, and was named GM of Canada for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

A member of their Stanley Cup-winning team in 2019, the 40-year-old Steen rejoined the Blues last summer as a European development consultant. The son of Winnipeg Jets legend Thomas Steen, Alex appeared in 1,018 NHL games over 15 seasons with the Blues and Toronto Maple Leafs from 2005 to 2020. For his career, he notched 245 goals and 377 assists.

Internationally, the Winnipeg-born Steen has represented Sweden on several occasions, including as part of a silver medal-winning effort at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics.

Taylor, 55, first joined the Blues as director of player development in 2011 before being elevated to his current role as director of player personnel. During his tenure, he has substantially impacted the organization through his efforts to assess, develop and guide Blues prospects at all levels. He enjoyed a 13-year NHL career as a player, including stints with the Detroit Red Wings, Boston Bruins, the New York Rangers, and Tampa Bay Lightning. He is a two-time Stanley Cup champion, winning with Detroit in 1997 and Tampa Bay in 2004.