St. Louis Blues Rebrand Is Moving the Franchise Into a New Era

On June 24, the St. Louis Blues announced a massive rebranding of the team, including a brand-new logo and jerseys, as the franchise prepares for a new era. Between last offseason and the 2024-25 regular season, they have made some big moves to set themselves up for a prosperous future, and after making the 2025 NHL Playoffs, it’s safe to say they want to be a serious contender in this new era. Here’s what it will entail for the Blues in the franchise’s next chapter.

New Look, New Blues

The new logo and jerseys provide an excellent, fresh look at the franchise’s overall culture and how it has grown. They brought back a more refined look to their logo from the ’60s and ’70s and stayed consistent with it by using the jersey designs from that era. The Blues used the same home jersey as the newly unveiled jerseys in the 2017 Winter Classic, which became the third jersey for the Blues this season, showing an apparent popularity with the classic look.

A rebranding with the classic Blues look will now follow other classic teams in the league over the last few years, like the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs, unveiling their throwback logos and jersey styles during their centennial seasons and continuing to use them to this day bringing out a new era look to them as well.

Before the current rebranding, the Blues used the early 2000s jersey style and logo since 2014, with players like T.J. Oshie, Vladimir Tarasenko, David Backes, Alex Pietrangelo, and many more donning the old logo and jersey branding. As those players from that era of the Blues are all gone, the new logo also shows a new set of players and moments to come with Jordan Binnington, Robert Thomas, Jordan Kyrou, Jimmy Snuggerud, and more.

A New General Manager For a New Era

In June 2024, Blues’ current general manager (GM) Doug Armstrong extended his contract with the organization, but in a different role, as president of hockey operations. He will hand over the reins as GM to Alexander Steen, currently the special assistant to the GM, as of 2026.

Steen has already helped build up the Blues’ prospect pool behind the scenes and is also bringing in some great talent from Sweden for the Blues’ American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. All the credit goes to Steen, working with Armstrong to draft forward Otto Stenberg and defenseman Theo Lindstein in the 2023 NHL Draft, two top Swedish players in that draft year. Steen was a big part of signing forward Marcus Sylvegard and defenseman Samuel Johannesson in the AHL as well.

Otto Stenberg, Team Sweden (Photo by Jari Pestelacci/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Steen was a member of the Swedish national team for several years and even worked in the front office as a sports manager for IF Sundsvall Hockey of the Swedish league HockeyEttan, which is why the Blues have been amassing a wide variety of Swedish talent. However, Steen has also helped gather talent from all over Europe, as they drafted Slovak forward Dalibor Dvorsky, who made his NHL debut at the end of the 2024-25 season, and Czech defenseman Adam Jiricek, brother of Minnesota Wild defenseman David Jiricek, all in the first round over the last two years.

Overall, Steen is the right candidate for the job. He was a former player and won the Stanley Cup in 2019 with the Blues, making him a well-respected member of the franchise. He is also one that players will love to work with, considering he was once in their shoes. Now, it is trying to get their hands on the Stanley Cup again with the promising youth coming up in the ranks of their prospects.

Expect to See Some New Faces in New Threads

The 2024-25 season saw a few players that fans were hyped up and eager to see finally make their debuts. Those players are Dvorsky and Jimmy Snuggerud. Snuggerud had the most impact between the two, playing top-line minutes and scoring his first NHL goal before the season ended. Heading into the playoffs, he played whatever role he could, even if he had to tone down his offensive play and play a more defensive role. He showed the Blues that he wanted to be there and was willing to do what it takes to get the franchise to the next level.

With Stenberg in the AHL and Lindstein announced to move to North America in the fall, we could see that after training camp is finished, the other two top Blues prospects will make their debuts in the NHL. It also seems like the Blues timed their rebranding perfectly, beginning with forward Zachary Bolduc in 2023-24 and slowly bringing in their other first-round prospects later.

After that, assuming they don’t trade him, the following pieces to call up would be Jiricek and whoever they choose to draft in the 2025 NHL Draft, coming up on June 27.

How They Must Fulfill the Rebrand

At this point, the Blues have to be in a contending position, and failing to make the playoffs after the 2025-26 season would be a big disappointment after a productive first-round playoff experience that pushed the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Winnipeg Jets to Game 7 in 2025. If they keep slowly building up the roster with their top prospects and refraining from making bold and unnecessary trades, there could be room for more progress and multiple years of playoff contention.