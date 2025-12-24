Stamkos’ Goal Lifts Predators Over Wild in Overtime

The Minnesota Wild hosted the Nashville Predators on Tuesday, Dec. 23, to finish up their recent homestand prior to the NHL’s holiday break. Their injury list was empty as Zach Bogosian returned to the lineup. Although Daemon Hunt was still injured, he’s not on the full-time roster. The Predators were without Jonathan Marchessault due to injury.

Filip Gustavsson was in the net for the Wild, and Juuse Saros was in the net for the Predators. The game started out in favor of the Wild, but the Predators fought back and took the lead. The Wild then fought to tie it up, and they needed overtime to figure out a winner. The Predators came out on top in overtime, 3-2, and this moved the Wild’s record to 22-10-6 and the Predators’ to 16-6-4.

Game Recap

The Wild got on the scoreboard first with a goal from Brock Faber in the first half of the period. Quinn Hughes and Nico Sturm assisted him to make it 1-0 in favor of the Wild. The Predators responded with a power play goal from Ryan O’Reilly. Luke Evangelista and Steven Stamkos assisted him.

The Predators answered a short time later with another power play goal, this time from Roman Josi. O’Reilly and Filip Forsberg assisted him to make it 2-1. That was the final goal of the period, and the Predators took the lead into the second.

Steven Stamkos, Nashville Predators (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Wild started the scoring in the second with a goal from Joel Eriksson Ek on a delayed penalty. Marcus Johansson and Kirill Kaprizov assisted him to make it 2-2. That was the only goal of the period, and they went into the third period tied.

There were no goals in the third period, and overtime was needed to determine a winner. Stamkos scored in the opening minute of overtime to get the win for the Predators. Erik Haula and Nick Blankenburg assisted him.

Both the Wild and Predators will be off for the next three days for the league’s annual holiday break, but when they return, the Wild will be on a lengthy road trip. Their first game will be on Saturday, Dec. 27, against the Winnipeg Jets in Winnipeg. The Predators will also be on the road on Saturday, against the St. Louis Blues.