Stars: 3 Potential Free-Agent Destinations for Max Domi

After signing a one-year, prove-it deal last offseason, Max Domi put together an impressive campaign in 2022-23. In 80 regular-season games, the 28-year-old scored 20 goals and recorded 56 points. He then followed that up by posting 13 points in 19 playoff games. He has set himself up for a raise due to his strong play, and he is viewed as one of the top players who could hit the free-agent market this summer.

Although Domi has made it clear that he is open to staying with the Stars, that is not guaranteed given Dallas’ limited cap space. Thus, there is a good chance that we will see him hit the open market. Let’s now discuss three potential free-agent destinations for him if that does come to fruition.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Domi has long been linked to the Toronto Maple Leafs, so they certainly stand out as a potential landing spot. It was reported that Domi wanted to join the Maple Leafs just last offseason, but former Toronto general manager (GM) Kyle Dubas went in another direction. Yet, when noting that the 2013 first-round pick just had a strong season and the Maple Leafs have several pending free-agent forwards, Toronto could explore a potential Domi signing this summer.

Max Domi, Dallas Stars (Photo by Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images)

Players like Ryan O’Reilly, Michael Bunting, Alexander Kerfoot, David Kampf, and Noel Acciari are all pending unrestricted free agents (UFA), so the Maple Leafs could use a versatile forward like Domi if they lose a few of them. When looking at a specific spot for Domi in Toronto’s lineup, he would be a serviceable option for their second-line left wing spot. However, he also would provide their third line with a major boost if utilized at center.

New management could lead to some roster changes for Toronto this summer, so I could see the Original Six club making a push for Domi if he hits the market.

Calgary Flames

The Calgary Flames are gearing up for what should be an intriguing offseason. Their 2022-23 season was full of inconsistency, and it led to them missing the playoffs. As a result, they moved on from both Brad Treliving and Darryl Sutter, and changes to their roster should be on the way next. When noting that the Flames had some serious scoring trouble throughout the season, bringing in an effective point producer like Domi could be in the cards.

Latest News & Highlights

Barring any offseason trades, the Flames are entering the 2023-24 season with a strong trio of centers consisting of Elias Lindholm, Mikael Backlund, and Nazem Kadri. As a result, it seems far more likely that Domi would play left wing if signed by the Flames. When looking at a specific spot for Domi in Calgary’s lineup, he could be a strong option to play first-line minutes with Lindholm and Tyler Toffoli. Furthermore, the 28-year-old would also become a primary asset to their power play because of his excellent playmaking ability.

At the end of the day, the Flames desperately need to improve their forward group if they hope to get back into the postseason next year. Signing a high-impact forward like Domi could be a great way to help make that come to fruition.

Chicago Blackhawks

It would not be surprising in the slightest if the Chicago Blackhawks looked to bring back Domi this offseason. He was transparent about enjoying his time with the club, and he was an amazing fit in head coach Luke Richardson’s system. Immediately following his trade to Dallas, many speculated that Domi could return to Chicago in the offseason because of this, and now we will and see if that happens.

Max Domi, Chicago Blackhawks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Blackhawks have a ton of money to work with this offseason, so they are in a position to do some serious spending. This is especially so when noting that they have won the Connor Bedard sweepstakes, so they should look to bring in forwards to help the generational prospect adjust to the NHL level. Domi stands out as a prime free-agent target because of this, and he could be a fantastic linemate for Bedard. Furthermore, the pair would have the potential to create magic on the power play.

Related: Blackhawks: 3 Free-Agent Forwards to Target for Connor Bedard

The Blackhawks have the cap space to outbid other teams for Domi, and it is an avenue worth exploring when remembering how well he played for them before being dealt. On a multi-year pact, this could be something both parties are interested in pursuing.

Alas, although these three teams stand out as possible landing spots for Domi, he should have several other suitors because of how well he played this season. It will be intriguing to see who ends up winning the sweepstakes but don’t be surprised if he is scooped up on July 1 if Dallas can’t bring him back.