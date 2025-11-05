Stars Extend Point Streak to 7 Games, Defeat Oilers 4-3 in Shootout

The Dallas Stars (7-3-3) came back from a 3-1 deficit to defeat the Edmonton Oilers (6-5-4) 4-3 in a shootout on Tuesday night at American Airlines Center.

Vasily Podkolzin, Leon Draisaitl, and Connor McDavid scored for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner made 24 saves.

For the Stars, Mikko Rantanen and Miro Heiskanen scored in regulation, while Jason Robertson and Wyatt Johnston scored in the shootout. Casey DeSmith made 23 saves.

Game Recap

The Stars were the better team for the opening three minutes of the game, but it was the Oilers who broke through first. Jack Roslovic flicked a one-handed pass across the crease while fending off a defender, and Podkolzin one-timed the puck past DeSmith.

The Oilers doubled the lead at 7:04 of the first period. Draisaitl slapped home a power-play goal from a tight angle at the goal line in the right corner of the offensive zone.

Rantanen scored his 300th goal in the NHL at 9:10 of the second period to put the Stars on the board. After Jason Robertson was robbed by Skinner, Wyatt Johnston collected the rebound and rang the puck off the right post. Rantanen swiped at the loose puck from his knees and put it past a sprawling Skinner to cut the lead to 2-1.

Dallas Stars center Wyatt Johnston and right wing Mikko Rantanen celebrate a goal against Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (Jerome Miron-Imagn Images)

McDavid restored the Oilers’ two-goal lead at 7:51 of the third, with a snap shot that beat the blocker of DeSmith after taking a cross-ice pass from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.

At 8:37, Johnston sent a cross-ice pass to Rantanen in the offensive zone, who collected the pass in his skates and ripped a shot above the blocker of Skinner for his second of the night.

The Stars tied the game less than four minutes later after a shot from Johnston deflected off an Edmonton defender, off the end boards, and right onto the stick of Heiskanen, who snapped a shot into the wide-open net.

The Oilers had a couple of solid chances early on in overtime, but the last half of the extra period was dominated by Dallas. Skinner stood tall when called upon to send the game to a shootout.

In the shootout, Robertson and Johnston scored for the Stars, DeSmith turned away McDavid and Nugent-Hopkins, and the Stars ended the night with a 4-3 win.

The Stars outshot the Oilers 27-26 and went 1-for-4 on the power play. The Oilers were 1-for-3 with the man advantage.

Up Next

The Stars are back in action on Thursday when they host the Anaheim Ducks. The Oilers don’t play until Saturday, when they host the Colorado Avalanche.