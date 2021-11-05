Stars’ News & Rumors: Seguin, Benn, & Gurianov

In this edition of Dallas Stars’ News & Rumors, Tyler Seguin is still hot, Jamie Benn scored a milestone goal, and Denis Gurianov responded after being a healthy scratch.

Seguin Stays Hot

Tyler Seguin scored his first goal of the season two weeks ago in the home opener against the Los Angeles Kings. After four games without a goal, he has four in his last six games, adding another on Thursday night against the Calgary Flames. When asked how he feels after scoring six points in the last six games, he responded like a real teammate:

“Is that what it is? Yeah, Feeling good. Trying to go to the dirty areas and getting rewarded lately, so I just want to continue it.” – Stars forward Tyler Seguin

Dallas Stars Tyler Seguin celebrates his goal with teammates (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Seguin has been among the Stars’ top scorers since he arrived from the Boston Bruins in 2013 (522 points in 551 games over nine seasons). After a few injury-filled seasons, he is trying to rediscover his superstar form and reach those elite numbers once again.

Benn Scores Milestone Goal

It was a struggle for the Stars’ top players to find the scoresheet early in the season. However, one by one, they’ve been getting on the board lately. Most recently, Jamie Benn scored his first of the season on Tuesday in a shootout loss to the Winnipeg Jets after going eight games without a goal. Last night, he stayed hot, scoring his second in as many games with a trademark overtime-winner against the Flames. It was a milestone goal for Benn, whose 10th career overtime goal surpassed the great Mike Modano for the most in franchise history.

Similar to Seguin, Benn has seen a decline in his offensive production over the past few seasons. While the captain provides far more than offense to his team, he would surely love to see his numbers rise. However, his teammates knew it was only a matter of time before he started finishing his chances.

“You knew once he got one, things were gonna roll. That’s a play that he makes when he is feeling it. When he’s feeling comfortable again, and when he’s feeling that swag. You know, the patience, pick your corner and snipe it, and game-winner. He’s such a good player, and this is just the beginning for him, I think, for this year.” – Stars forward Tyler Seguin

Gurianov Responds Well After Being A Healthy Scratch

Denis Gurianov was a healthy scratch on Tuesday in Winnipeg after being inconsistent early in the season. Stars head coach Rick Bowness stated that he needed to see more from the young winger, who struggled at 5-on-5 at both ends of the ice. After watching Tuesday’s game from the press box, the 24-year-old responded by scoring the game’s first goal and playing a much more complete game against the Flames.

“You know what, just as important is the big backcheck in the first period. That saves a goal. That’s just as important as scoring a goal. He was skating much better tonight. The play he made in the third period on the boards. He got it, didn’t panic, didn’t throw it away like he did against Ottawa, and made a great play. That’s what we need from him on the boards. That’s been a struggle for him, and it was great to see him have the composure to make that play.” – Stars head coach Rick Bowness

Denis Gurianov, Dallas Stars (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Gurianov has two points in nine games, so he is far from playing his best. However, last night was vital for his confidence in his overall game. He’s a streaky player, so scoring goals will be huge for his confidence moving forward.

Dallas has a 4-4-2 record and 10 points. They wrap up their three-game western Canadian swing against the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday, as they look to steal five of a possible six points on the road. Following that game, the Stars play seven of their next nine games at home in November.