Stars News & Rumors: Seguin, Pavelski, & More

Welcome to the first edition of Dallas Stars News & Rumors! In today’s edition, Tyler Seguin works towards full health in 2021-22. Meanwhile, Dallas released their schedule and roster for development camp. Finally, will Joe Pavelski return after his contract ends next summer?

Tyler Seguin Dealing With Complicated Recovery

As Seguin nears 100 percent health following his major surgeries, further bad luck has come his way. After feeling ill for a few days and despite being fully vaccinated, he tested positive for COVID-19. Although he was only sick for one week, he was forced out of the gym and off the ice for a longer period of time. He has now returned to training but is still struggling with some effects such as lung capacity and senses.

“I feel better every day,” Seguin said. “Just another eye-opener for me, just realizing that this thing is still real and affects so many people. It’s a crazy time right now. It was honestly confusing because I’m double vaccinated. I wasn’t doing anything stupid or anything like that but maybe you have a little bit of ignorance thinking you’re more invincible being double-vaxxed. … It kind of humbled me. I’m happy that I got over it peacefully and feeling more normal now.” Stars’ center Tyler Seguin. (From During an important offseason, Stars’ Tyler Seguin got back on track after a bout with COVID-19; The Athletic, September 7, 2021.)

For Stars fans, this news is cringeworthy. It was already unknown how well Seguin would react in his first season following the injury, but now he will need to overcome this battle with COVID-19 as well. Just a season ago, Anton Khudobin admitted that he struggled with the lingering effects of the illness all season long. It is likely not a coincidence that he also had one of the worst statistical seasons in his career. Seguin is a hard worker and gym rat, so if anyone can overcome all he has been through, it is number 91.

Stars Release Development Camp Roster & Schedule

Development camp will begin this week on Friday, Sept. 10, from the Comerica Center in Frisco. Following camp, which concludes on Sunday, the team will travel to Traverse City, Michigan, to compete in the 2021 NHL Prospect Tournament. The Stars hope to return to normalcy heading into the season, but these events will remain closed to the general public.

The development camp roster features 15 forwards, seven defensemen, and two goaltenders. Among these names are a few highly touted prospects that may earn time in Dallas this season. Forwards Ty Dellandrea, Riley Damiani, Riley Tufte, and Mavrik Bourque are the most likely to push for an NHL spot. Dellandrea is the only forward among the group that has played in the NHL, appearing in 26 games last season. Thomas Harley leads the defensive group as he continues to inch closer to the highest level. At just 20 years old, he has the highest expectations of all prospects within the organization.

Thomas Harley, Dallas Stars, 2019 NHL Draft (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

One player who will not participate is forward Adam Mascherin. Mascherin is coming off an elite season for the Texas Stars in the American Hockey League, scoring 34 points in 37 games and being selected to the AHL Central Division All-Star team. With the Stars’ depth at forward this season, he chose to sign a one-year contract with Skelleftea of the Swedish Hockey League. Dallas will retain his rights after this season as the young forward hopes to improve his future NHL chances by playing well overseas.

You may also Like:

This May Not Be Pavelski’s Final Season in Big D

Joe Pavelski is entering the final season of his contract with Dallas. The 37-year-old forward has been dynamic after adjusting to a new city, including leading the team with 51 points in 56 games last season. He will likely begin this season on the top line along with Roope Hintz and Jason Robertson after that trio shined in the final months of the 2020-21 season. Although he will be nearing 38 next summer, Dallas will likely take a long look at the possibility of an extension. With the recent four-year contract given to Ryan Suter, the Stars showed they are confident in older players that have shown their ability to continue playing at a high level. In fact, they are currently the second oldest team in the league, with an average of 28.96 years.

We are finally in the month of September and closing in on the 2021-22 NHL season. The Stars will look to answer the burning questions facing them as soon as possible as they hope to become championship contenders once again.