Stars Weekly: Bastian Signs, Robertson and Rantanen Praised, & Khudobin Retires

Stars fans, I have good news and bad news. The bad news is that there are still 60 days left until the Dallas Stars open their season against the Winnipeg Jets. The good news is… there are only 60 days until the Dallas Stars open their season against the Winnipeg Jets!

We’re two months into the Stars’ offseason, and it’s certainly the calm before the storm. But there’s still news trickling in, so let’s get to it.

Stars Sign Nathan Bastian to One-Year Deal

The Stars signed winger Nathan Bastian to a deal worth $775,000 for the 2025-26 season. He had four goals and 10 points in 59 games for the New Jersey Devils last season, while playing in five postseason games.

“Nathan will add forward depth and a physical presence to our lineup, both of which will be valuable to our organization,” general manager Jim Nill said on Saturday. “We’re looking forward to watching him take the next step in his career with the Stars and are excited to welcome him to Dallas.”

With the depth in the bottom-six pretty much filled out, a regular spot on the ice is not a guarantee. However, Bastian represents something that has been missing from the Stars’ lineup for a few years now, especially now that Mason Marchment has been traded to the West Coast.

The 27-year-old winger was fifth on the Devils in hits last season with 138 and fourth in the postseason with 15. Stars defenseman Lian Bichsel led his team with 155, Jamie Benn was second with 114, and Colin Blackwell was next in line with 84.

Easy math shows us that Bastian would have been second on that list by a mile, and the distance between Benn and Blackwell shows that Bastian could be exactly what this team needs. The Stars don’t need another producer, goal scorer, or playmaker. They need grit and tenacity, and some “screw you” attitude. Bastian brings some of that, and it could be most valuable in the postseason.

Rantanen and Robertson Are Named Among the Best Wingers In the NHL

Every offseason, the NHL Network names its top-rated players at each position. This year, both Jason Robertson and Mikko Rantanen were named to the “NHL Top Players: Top 20 Wings” list.

Robertson was ranked 16th, just after Clayton Keller and just before Alex Ovechkin. Ovi might not be the player he once was, but that’s still a massive honor. Robertson led the Stars with 35 goals, was third in points with 80, and played in all 82 games. Those numbers are terrific, but when you remember that he had nine goals and 28 points on New Year’s Eve, you realize what an incredible back half of the season he had.

While this list is based on the 2024-25 season, Robertson has been an offensive leader for the Stars for quite some time now. Since the 2021-22 season, he has 151 goals, 197 assists, and 348 points in 320 games, and leads the Stars in all three categories in that stretch. Throw 109 power-play points in the mix, and there’s no doubt that he’s been the straw that has stirred the drink in Dallas.

Mikko Rantanen of the Dallas Stars celebrates after scoring an empty-net hat-trick goal against the Colorado Avalanche during the third period in Game Seven of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Robertson now has help stirring the drink, thanks to the acquisition of Rantanen, who landed fourth on the list. In 82 games, between the Colorado Avalanche, Carolina Hurricanes, and the Stars, Rantanen had 32 goals and 88 points. In the playoffs, he led the Stars in goals (nine), assists (13), and points (22).

Rantanen’s most memorable moments with the Stars came in the postseason against the Jets and the Avalanche. Down 2-0 against the Avalanche in Game 7 of the first round, Rantanen put the team on his back and scored three goals to give the Stars the win in regulation. In Game 1 of the second round against the Jets, Rantanen scored a natural hat trick in the second period to give the Stars a 3-2 win.

2025-26 is the first year of the eight-year deal he signed in the sign-and-trade with the Hurricanes at the trade deadline last season.

2020 Playoff Darling Retires After 14 Seasons

Anton Khudobin retired from the NHL after 14 seasons, where he played with the Minnesota Wild, Boston Bruins, Hurricanes, Anaheim Ducks, Stars, and the Chicago Blackhawks. In 260 regular-season games (238 starts), Khudobin was 114-92-33, with a 2.52 goals-against average (GAA), .916 save percentage (SV%), and 11 shutouts.

In Dallas, he’s specifically known for the 2020 Stanley Cup run, where they eventually fell short to the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games. Khudobin was 14-10, with 2.69 GAA and a .917 SV%.

In addition to the NHL, Khudobin played 230 games in the American Hockey League (AHL), including 21 playoff games, and 11 games in the VHL in Russia.