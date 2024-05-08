Suggested Dubois-For-Kuemper Trade Has Merit

The Los Angeles Kings and Washington Capitals were both eliminated in the first round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs and will want to make changes this offseason and return with a stronger team for the 2024-25 campaign. While both teams will be trying to bounce back in the offseason, a recently suggested trade could help both teams do just that. In a recent “Rink Fries” article, Jeff Marek mentioned that he was informed of a possible deal, swapping Pierre-Luc Dubois from the Kings for Capitals goaltender Darcy Kuemper. This deal gives the Capitals a player who can produce offense, while the Kings get an upgrade between the pipes.

Dubois was acquired from the Winnipeg Jets by the Kings before the 2023-24 season in exchange for Gabriel Vilardi, Alex Iafallo, Rasmus Kupari, and a second-round draft pick. After a strong 2022-23 campaign, the Kings were hopeful he could provide the same type of offensive play he did for the Jets and locked him up to a massive eight-year extension worth $8.5 million per season.

Unfortunately, Dubois didn’t have the strongest first season with the Kings, scoring 16 goals and 40 points through 82 games. That’s a massive step back from the 63-point campaign he had in 2022-23, and after the team’s third straight first-round exit, the trade and buyout rumors have come alive.

Pierre-Luc Dubois, Los Angeles Kings (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

This season, Kuemper played 33 games for the Capitals, with 13 wins, a 3.31 goals-against average (GAA) and a .890 save percentage (SV%). This was the worst statistical season of his career, and he’ll be looking to bounce back in a big way in 2024-25 regardless of where he ends up.

In this trade, both players would get a fresh start and fill a need on their new team. But it’s also a risky deal for both sides. The Kings need a goaltender and could take the risk on Kuemper in hopes that he just had one bad season and can bounce back, while the Capitals need a player who can provide offensive production. It would be a risky move for both teams, but one that makes sense considering team needs.

Respectively, Kuemper and Dubois have huge contracts that make moving them to another team tough to manage. While the Capitals and Kings have some breathing room and could make some moves this offseason, this is a high-risk, high-reward type of move that could be a hit or miss for both teams. The Kings need to strengthen their goaltending if they want a chance at making it back to the postseason, while the Capitals need someone who can provide scoring. This trade does that, and it also sends the message to their fans that they’re willing to take risks in order to try and compete.

Kings and Capitals Likely to Make Changes

The Kings have a strong team but will want to help Anze Kopitar make one more deep playoff run before he retires. They’ll have to try to find him some support if they want any chance of success next season. The Capitals have an aging core with Alex Ovechkin, Tom Wilson, and John Carlson trying to make another push for the Cup before the team inevitably enters a rebuild. I expect them to make a splash in free agency and make some trades to help give them one more shot at a deep run before Ovechkin retires.

Marek mentioning this as a potential deal proves that at the bare minimum, the Kings and Capitals are going to try and improve their respective rosters this offseason. Whether it be in free agency or via trade, both teams need to make some improvements if they don’t want to be eliminated in the first round again next season. Whether or not this trade is something that comes to fruition, it’s a deal that makes sense as it solves a problem for both teams, despite the risks involved. At the end of the day, hopefully, both teams can make the proper adjustments and come back stronger for the 2024-25 season.