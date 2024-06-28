3 Surprise Moves Oilers Could Make During Draft and Free Agency

The Edmonton Oilers are likely to be relatively quiet this week. Without a draft pick until the second round of the NHL Draft and without a GM at the helm (Jeff Jackson is overseeing things this week), the Oilers aren’t likely to be among the busier teams. While the team has 10 pending UFAs, Edmonton has most of its core pieces locked up. The expectation is that some of these UFAs will be re-signed, but what else might the Oilers do? Are there any surprises in store?

“We’re going to look at any way we can to improve the team, even if it’s by a small amount. We’re not going to be super aggressive and start making deals all over the place,’ Jackson said.

Who Won’t Be Re-Signed as a UFA?

Of the 10 UFAs on the roster, not everyone will be returning. Who might not return could surprise a few fans. There’s been talk that the Oilers have had preliminary conversations with Calvin Pickard, Connor Brown, Mattias Janmark, and Corey Perry. Each could be returning on deals that are fairly team-friendly, with Brown potential returning a bit of a favor after he was paid a large bonus, but struggled in the first half of the season. Perry’s deal might be bonus structured.

The names that might not return include Warren Foegele and Vincent Desharnais. Foegele may not be a surprise, but Desharnais getting a decent contract from another team might come as a bit of a shock to some. The Oilers aren’t really in a position to go all-in on the defenseman and he might get upwards of $2.5 million per season over a three-year term from another club.

The Oilers like Adam Henrique, but Ryan Rishaug reported that he’s thinking Henrique might return to Anaheim, which would be interesting considering the veteran said he was looking at teams that had a chance to win.

Unexpected Trades on the Horizon?

The Oilers don’t currently have a GM per say, but that’s not going to stop them from talking to teams about trades. The assumption is that Jack Campbell might be bought out, but Jackson has already hinted the Oilers are looking at other options, including a trade that would see the Oilers move his cap hit (at least part of it). If he is, the cost to move him might surprise some.

Jack Campbell, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Curtis Comeau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Outside of Campbell possibly moving, could the Oilers pull off a surprise deal at the draft? Cody Ceci is a name fans should watch. There’s not been rumblings that a team has inquired, but the Oilers are aware that they could use an upgrade and while Philip Broberg projects to be a top-four defenseman at some point, improving that side of the blue line and finding a different partner for Darnell Nurse could be a priority.

Could the Oilers Sign a UFA No One Is Expecting?

The Oilers don’t have a lot of cap space to play with teams going big-game hunting in free agency, but Edmonton has been linked in the past to a few names that are going to be available on Monday. Could the Oilers sign someone and come out of nowhere as a team that scoops in and lands a player insiders projected might go elsewhere?

Considering the bidding war that is about to go down for names like Chris Tanev, Jake Guentzel, and others, who might the Oilers be in on? On the goaltending front, expect them to re-up Calvin Pickard and possibly add a third-stringer for Bakersfield. But, at forward the Oilers might like Viktor Arvidsson or a player like him to replace Foegele.

The blue line will be interesting, assuming Desharnais leaves and Ceci is a possible trade option. The Oilers likely took notice of Nikita Zadorov’s game in the series against Vancouver. Ryan Suter is older and slower, but he’s a leader and can still be effective in a certain role. He was just bought out by the Dallas Stars. Joel Edmundson was someone the Maple Leafs were interested in retaining, but they are going UFA hunting and he likely won’t be back.

One player the Oilers like is Sean Walker. He’s an excellent puck mover and offensive guy who could fit well with Nurse. Would the Oilers be open to making a pitch and spending some money on a 29-year-old who might be open to term with a competitive team?