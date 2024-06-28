Habs Drafting History & Rebuild Could Determine 2024 Picks

The 2024 NHL NHL Entry Draft is upon us, and here is a look at what the Montreal Canadiens might do in the first round. There is a lot of speculation about who will be drafted where and who might be available as the fifth-overall pick for the Canadiens. The Habs seem to have a clear plan of what they want to do with this rebuild and are determined to move forward in 2024-25 and try for the playoffs.

Social media is abuzz with speculation about whether Montreal will draft a forward and a defenseman. The consensus is that it could be a 50/50 chance depending on who is available. It will all come down to who the Habs like at the fifth pick and whether he is the best player for the team’s future.

Who Gets Drafted Before Five Will Be the Most Critical Factor

This year, the draft for the Canadiens will ultimately come down to who is drafted in the top four. It is sure that Macklin Celebrini will go to the San Jose Sharks first overall. After that, it might be pretty wide open. The Chicago Blackhawks are drafting second overall, and most experts seem to think they will draft defencemen (Artyom Levshunov) and have a defensive and offensive cornerstone to build around with Connor Bedard being their top pick last year. The Anaheim Ducks draft third, and not much is known about which way general manager (GM) Pat Verbeek will go in the draft. Some think they’ll take a defenceman (Anton Silayev), while others think, depending on who’s available, they’ll take a forward (Ivan Demidov). Finally, the Columbus Blue Jackets pick fourth, and most think they want a big forward (Cayden Lindstrom) to fill out their top six. Still, depending on who is available, they could also like one of the high-profile defencemen (Sam Dickinson).

Ivan Demidov, SKA Saint Petersburg (Photo by Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The Canadiens need top-end talent in their lineup. The defence is already maxed out, especially on the left side. If we use logic (which sometimes isn’t the correct answer), it would make sense for GM Kent Hughes to pass on any left-handed defencemen. If we look at the team’s needs, the best option would be a forward with high skill and the potential to be a top scorer. The Canadiens need to hope the top four are drafted the way many experts predict and that two defencemen are drafted in the top four. This would mean the Sharks take Celebrini, Blackhakws Levshunov, Ducks Silayev, and the Blue Jackets Lindstrom or Demidov. This would leave the Habs with a solid, highly-skilled forward with the potential to be an elite player at five.

Canadiens Will Stick to the Game Plan

Jeff Gorton, the Canadiens Vice-president of Hockey Operations (VPHO), held a press conference this week stating they are pleased with their draft list and will draft a player to help their future. He also said the team wants to improve and strives daily to ensure it does, whether through trade, the draft, or free agency. The plan is to build a consistent and talented team throughout the lineup; they drafted Juraj Slafkovsky first overall in the 2022 draft and filled a much-needed hole with size up front. Last season, they drafted defenseman David Reinbacher, helping fill a hole on the right side. They also drafted three goaltenders to solidify their depth in the crease; the plan seems to build from the net out. They now have a solid young defensive core and excellent goaltending depth, and they all should be ready by the time the team is prepared to push for a Stanley Cup.

If Hughes sticks to the plan, they are ready to start building the forward group and adding to what they already have to make their top six more impressive. They already have a top line of Slafkovsky, Cole Caufield and captain Nick Suzuki, and a second line of Kirby Dach (if he can stay healthy) and Alex Newhook needs another solid, highly-skilled player to join it. It is much easier to draft that player than trade for it, and this year, they have a chance to draft a solid top-six forward with elite potential.

Who the Canadiens draft, of course, comes down to who is available. The only sure thing is at the fifth pick, if they genuinely want a forward with skill, they have options besides Lindstrom or Demidov if they are already drafted. They can go after all viable options: Tij Iginla, Berkley Catton, Beckett Sennecke or Cole Eiserman. Now that they have moved up in the draft by trading three picks to the Los Angeles Kings for the 21st-overall pick, they could draft two highly-skilled forwards or bundle the fifth and the 21st and move into the top four of the draft. This would allow them to avoid drafting another defenceman and trying to make an even bigger trade to fill the offensive hole.

Whatever the Canadiens do, they just need to be sure they get a player who will improve the team and move the rebuild forward.