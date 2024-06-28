Stamkos Likely to Test Free Agency, Update on Hedman Extension

All signs point to Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos testing the free agent market on July 1. Talks are ongoing between the two parties, but nothing has materialized. When asked on Friday about contract talks, Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois did not have a confident answer.

“I don’t know if we’ll be able to reach an agreement (by Monday),” BriseBois said. “Both sides are interested in getting a deal done, but we haven’t been able to agree to terms that are satisfactory for both sides” (from “Julien BriseBois uncertain if Lightning can re-sign Steven Stamkos,” Tampa Bay Times, June 28, 2024).

Stamkos’ agent Don Meehan informed TSN hockey insider Pierre LeBrun that “[Stamkos] will be a free agent on July 1.”

From Stamkos’ agent Don Meehan, who tells me regarding his client:

“He will be a free agent on July 1.”

So would appear Stamkos is going to market Monday unless something changes in Tampa’s position. Will have more in a piece today in @TheAthletic https://t.co/J7jeTeRFOf — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 28, 2024

The Lightning can continue to negotiate with Stamkos after July 1. However, they will lose that window of exclusivity, and other teams will be able to reach out with offers.

Whether or not Stamkos will remain with the Lightning for his entire career has been a topic of discussion since the Lightning did not get a deal done before the start of last season, leaving Stamkos disappointed that there were no conversations. He was hoping something would be figured out before training camp.

The salary cap increase provided hope that the Lightning would be able to work out a deal. However, the cap remains tight, especially for the Lightning, who have taken on other contracts, like Ryan McDonagh’s, before getting a deal with Stamkos done.

Stamkos has spent his entire 16-season career with the team that drafted him in 2008. He was named captain in 2014, following the Martin St. Louis trade. On June 29, 2016, he signed an eight-year extension with an average annual value (AAV) of $8.5 million to stay in Tampa Bay. That contract expires on Monday. Fans were uneasy then. That’s an understatement now.

Neither side has ruled out an extension, at least publicly. However, the clock is ticking. The Lightning have been facing numerous salary cap casualties over the last few seasons. Stamkos could end up being their biggest one by far.

Hedman Extension Looking More Promising

BriseBois seemed more confident about retaining the services of the Lightning’s top defenseman, Victor Hedman, who will be a free agent after next season. According to beat writer for the Tampa Bay Times, Eduardo Encina, BriseBois aims to have a Hedman extension figured out sooner rather than later.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman presents the Conn Smythe Trophy to Victor Hedman of the Tampa Bay Lightning. (Photo by Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images)

“We’ve had discussions with Victor’s agent about an extension,” BriseBois said. “And in his case, we have more runway before we have to get a deal done. He still has one year left on his current agreement. That being said, the plan remains to be in a position to announce an agreement on a new contract for Victor in the coming days” (from “Julien BriseBois uncertain if Lightning can re-sign Steven Stamkos,” Tampa Bay Times, June 28, 2024).

Hedman signed an eight-year deal with a $7.875 million AAV on July 1, 2016. It was the first of a few large contracts the Lightning would give out not knowing the cap would freeze due to a pandemic. However, time is on the Lightning’s side to re-sign Hedman. The salary cap is expected to increase again for 2025-26, and that would be the first season of a hypothetical Hedman extension.

The 2018 Norris Trophy winner and six-time finalist finished last season with 76 points in 78 games. He took home the Conn Smythe Award when the Lightning won the Stanley Cup in 2020. All more the reason for the Lightning to want to keep him around.