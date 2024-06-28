Canadiens Move up in 2024 Draft in Pick Swap with Kings

The Montreal Canadiens have acquired the 21st overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for the 26th, 57th, and 198th overall picks. The Kings now have one second-round pick since they traded away their own second-round pick to dump Cal Petersen’s contract. The Canadiens move up five spots in the first round.

We've acquired the 26th, 57th and 198th overall selections in the 2024 NHL Draft from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for the 21st overall pick.



Full Release 📝 https://t.co/mUtXxB4uWA



— LA Kings (@LAKings) June 28, 2024

The value of this deal seems pretty fair, especially considering the New York Islanders and Chicago Blackhawks made a similar deal a few weeks ago. The Canadiens have a surplus of talent and are likely banking on one of the projected top-12 picks to drop to the 20th pick. They may be eyeing prospects like Beckett Sennecke, Liam Greentree, Michael Brandsegg-Nygård, and Michael Hage. They may also use the 20th pick in a separate deal to acquire another selection in the top 10.

For the Kings, it seems unlikely they will select at both 26th and 57th overall. The team has not made a first-round selection since Brandt Clarke in 2021, so general manager Rob Blake may be inclined to use the 26th pick. However, the 57th pick could be used as a sweetener in a different deal or as trade bait to acquire a bottom-six forward.