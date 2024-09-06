Surprising Contract Updates Heading Into Maple Leafs Camp

As the Toronto Maple Leafs gear up for NHL training camp, a few key players are making headlines with updates on their preparation, contract situations, and respective futures with the team. From Mitch Marner’s offseason dedication and whether Jani Hakapnaa is actually going to join the club, to Jake McCabe’s contract talks and Nick Robertson’s uncertain future, here’s what Leafs’ fans should know as camp is not that far away.

Mitch Marner’s Determined Offseason

Mitch Marner is said to be approaching this offseason’s training with a sense of urgency. He’s quiet the chatter about how much he might be worth on an extension by making it obvious he’s worth whatever his agent asks for. According to Elliotte Friedman, Marner has been intensely focused, working alongside Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon—two of the league’s most elite players. Reports indicate that Marner is in exceptional shape, and he’s determined to dominate this season.

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

With speculation swirling about his long-term future in Toronto, Marner is working hard to secure his place on the roster and erase any doubt that the Leafs should retain him. Some may argue that it’s not a coincidence he’s showing such focus in a contract year, but this may be more Marner’s way of telling Toronto he’s not the guy to give up on.

Friedman hinted that early reactions to how Marner looks on the ice is making people take notice and “everyone’s going to regret it if he leaves.”

Jake McCabe: Extension Talks Underway

On the blue line, defenseman Jake McCabe has begun preliminary talks with the organization about extending his contract. Friedman noted, “I believe they’ve had some conversation with Jake McCabe about extending him. I think he’s perfect for them.” McCabe’s hard-nosed, physical style of play could secure him a long-term deal, but salary concerns is something the team has to be cautious of.

While it’s unclear how these talks will progress, it’s evident that McCabe is viewed as a key player in Toronto’s plans. Fans should keep an eye on these negotiations as training camp approaches and if there will be any fallout from whatever deal might get signed.

Jani Hakanpaa: A Surprise Addition?

In a somewhat surprising development, Finnish defenseman Jani Hakanpaa has been, once again, linked to the Leafs ahead of training camp. Hakanpaa was signed, but then rumors of a long-term, possibly career-ending injury surfaced. Now, it’s being said he might be at camp.

NHL insider Chris Johnston reports that Hakanpaa’s situation is “unusual,” as there’s no official confirmation yet, but all signs point to his potential arrival in Toronto. “He’s hiding in plain sight,” Johnston said, noting that while nothing is set in stone, the expectation is that Hakanpaa will join the Leafs during camp.

Jani Hakanpaa, Dallas Stars (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

If Hakanpaa does arrive, he would add size and physicality to the Leafs’ defensive corps. Known for his rugged play, Hakanpaa could provide additional depth, especially in a bottom-pairing or penalty-killing role. How much he’ll be able to play and how close he is to 100 percent is potentially a different story.

Nick Robertson’s Future Still Unclear

Nick Robertson, once considered a top prospect for the Leafs, is still seeking a trade. TSN’s Pierre LeBrun reports that Robertson would prefer a “change of address,” and his powerful agent, Pat Brisson, has been pushing the Leafs to do something. However, Robertson doesn’t have a lot of leverage as an RFA.

The Leafs are said to be looking at Max Pacioretty, but it’s not clear if that is a backup plan to whatever happens with Robertson. Either way, the situation is getting messier, not better. Many were hoping Robertson would see the opportunity presented to him this season and try to make the most of it. It appears he has no desire to to do in Toronto.