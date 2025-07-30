Sweden Comes Out On Top Over USA in World Juniors Summer Showcase

The fourth day of the World Juniors Summer Showcase was back to two games and the first on Wednesday, July 30 was between Sweden and USA. Tensions were once again high, which was noticeable following the first whistle just seven seconds into the game. The biggest roster move was Cole Eiserman back in for the USA after missing the past couple of game days.

The goaltending matchup was Nick Kempf for USA and Herman Liv for Sweden. The game started out in Sweden’s favor, and USA had to fight back. The second period was all penalties for both sides, and a number of power-play goals followed. However, Sweden entered the third with the lead, and they fought hard to hold onto it despite a small bounce back from the United States and took the win 6-3.

Game Recap

The goal scoring didn’t start until past the halfway point of the period, but there were four penalties in the first 10 minutes of the game. Followed by six more in the final 10 minutes of the period. Sweden got on the board first with a goal from Jack Berglund, his second of the showcase. He was assisted by Liam Danielsson and Leo Shalin Wallenius to make it 1-0. A few minutes later Sweden scored again, this time it was Sahlin Wallenius and he was assisted by Wilson Björck to make it 2-0. Those were the only goals of the period, and Sweden took the 2-0 lead into the second.

The second period started out with five players in the penalty box from a scrum at the end of the first period. Three players were in the box for USA and one for Sweden, then it flipped, and Sweden had three while the United States had one. That continued off and on for the rest of the period and overshadowed the goals that were scored. USA scored within the first five minutes on a goal by Cullen Potter on the power play. He was assisted by Ryker Lee and Jacob Kvasnicka to make it 2-1.

Jack Berglund, Team Sweden (Photo by Michael Miller/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Sweden answered back on their power play with a goal by Berglund, his second of the game. He was assisted by Victor Johansson to make it 3-1. The penalties continued, and USA scored towards the end of the period on their power play. The goal was recorded by Will Horcoff, and he was assisted by Lee and Potter to make it 3-2. However, it was short-lived as Sweden responded with a goal by Erik Nilsson, who was assisted by Sahlin-Wallenius and Linus Eriksson, to end the period with a 4-2 lead.

The United States bounced back early in the third with a goal on a 5-on-3 power play. The goal was scored by James Hagens, his first point of the day, and he was assisted by Brodie Ziemer and Luke Osburn to make it 4-3 in favor of Sweden. Once again, it wouldn’t last as Sweden’s Valter Lindberg scored to make it 5-3. He was assisted by Viggo Nordlund and Alexander Zetterberg. Sweden added one more goal, an empty-netter by Eriksson, to take the 6-3 win. He was assisted by Filip Ekberg and Nilson.

Both teams will have practices tomorrow, Thursday, July 31, and will be back in game action on Friday, Aug. 1. Sweden will face Canada in the first game, and then the United States will face Finland in the second game of the day.