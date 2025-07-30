Flames’ Pospisil Extension Is a True Head-Scratcher

The Calgary Flames had some big news on Wednesday, though it wasn’t what anybody expected. Instead of announcing a Rasmus Andersson trade, a Connor Zary contract extension, or even a Dustin Wolf contract extension, they instead announced an extension for forward Martin Pospisil.

Pospisil was already under contract for the 2025-26 season on a deal that pays him $1 million, and was set to become a restricted free agent (RFA) afterward. The Flames got his potential RFA status out of the way, signing him to a three-year, $7.5 million deal that will carry an annual average value (AAV) of $2.5 million.

It’s a deal that Pospisil has to be thrilled with, as he increased his salary by 150 per cent. You have to feel good for the 25-year-old, whose career was in jeopardy not all too long ago due to head injuries which he has since overcame. While it’s a feel-good story for Pospisil, however, this is an extremely puzzling deal for the Flames, and may have more negative future implications than you would think.

Pospisil Regressed Last Season

There are very few players whose progress is linear in the NHL, or any sport for that matter. Pospisil was no exception to that adage, as he took a step backward in 2024-25. The 6-foot-2 forward came into the NHL like a wrecking ball in 2023-24, hitting everything that moved while racking up 109 penalty minutes in 63 games. While there was some work needed to ensure he played between the lines, his future looked quite promising.

Pospisil did play between the lines more in 2024-25, but developed an ugly tendency of taking offensive-zone penalties. This frustrated head coach Ryan Huska on more than one occasion, with the Flames bench boss growing to the point that he voiced his displeasure with the Slovakian forward’s lack of discipline.

On top of his untimely penalties in 2024-25, Pospisil’s offensive numbers also took a hit. He managed just four goals and 25 points in 81 games after putting up eight goals and 24 points in his 63-game rookie season. While not expected to be a difference maker for the Flames, he’s one of several players they could have used more depth scoring from last season.

Martin Pospisil, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

That is what makes the Pospisil extension such a head-scratching one from general manager (GM) Craig Conroy. The two-year, $2 million extension came during the 2023-24 season, when Pospisil was playing the best hockey we’ve seen from him to date. He took a step backward this past season, yet was offered a deal with both more money and term.

From a cap perspective, this isn’t a big deal for the Flames. They have tons of cap space, and with the cap expected to continue rising in the years to come, this will by no means be a contract that has the chance of hurting them. What it does do, however, is show players that performance isn’t always indicative of dollars in a contract.

If Pospisil was able to get a raise after a disappointing season, what’s to stop any other Flames player moving forward from expecting the exact same thing going forward? If you’re Zary, why on earth would you agree to a two or three-year deal with say, a $4 million cap hit, when you see your peer in Pospisil net $2.5 million? While Pospisil is a favourite amongst Flames fans, one would have to be extremely naïve to suggest he provides anywhere close to the same impact as Zary.

While it may end up not mattering in the slightest, these types of deals given out to replaceable, bottom-six players are the ones that GMs cannot overpay on, but Conroy did just that this time around. It’s something he cannot get in the habit of doing, or it could severely hurt his team’s chances of winning a Stanley Cup once they reach their contending window in the coming years.