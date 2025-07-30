Flames News & Rumours: Kadri, Parekh, Wolf, & More

In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumours, Martin Pospisil is locked in for a significant period going forward after agreeing to an extension on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Zayne Parekh was forced to withdraw from Team Canada’s World Junior Summer Showcase. In other news, Dustin Wolf is one of several NHL players set to play in the Rogers Charity Classic in August. Last, but not least, Nazem Kadri’s name continues to swirl in trade rumours.

Pospisil Agrees to Extension

Though there was no rush to get a deal done, the Flames and Martin Pospisil have wasted no time. The 25-year-old, who has one season remaining on his current deal with just a $1 million cap hit, put pen to paper on a three-year, $7.5 million deal that will carry an average annual value (AAV) of $2.5 million.

Pospisil finished up his second season with the Flames in 2024-25, recording four goals and 25 points in 81 outings. The 6-foot-2 forward, who can play both down the middle and on the wing, also racked up 84 penalty minutes as he continued to be an intimidating presence for all other teams that got in the Flames’ way.

Parekh Withdraws from World Junior Camp

Flames prospect Zayne Parekh is apparently suffering from an undisclosed ailment which has forced him to withdraw from Team Canada’s World Junior Summer Showcase. The Flames announced that it is precautionary and also mentioned that they expect the 19-year-old blueliner to be ready for training camp in September.

“For precautionary reasons, Zayne Parekh will not participate in the Team Canada World Junior camp due to a lower-body injury,” the Flames wrote on X. “He has returned to Calgary where he will follow up with the Flames medical staff. He is expected to be a full participant at Calgary Flames camp in September.”

This, thankfully, doesn’t seem to be anything serious. Instead, it’s likely just the Flames taking extra caution to make sure their top prospect is ready for training camp. After recoding 33 goals and 107 points in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) this past season, Parekh is expected to crack the Flames roster for the 2025-26 campaign.

Wolf to Compete in Rogers Charity Classic

Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf will be back in Calgary well ahead of training camp this year. The 24-year-old is one of several NHL players who will be playing in the Rogers Charity Classic in August, an annual tournament that has been taking place since 2013.

Other NHLers set to be at the event include Mark Scheifele, Stuart Skinner, and Adin Hill. Professional Women’s Hockey League forward Sarah Fillier will also be at the event, as will Cassie Campbell-Pascall, Meaghan Mikkelson, and Matt Stajan. The tournament will take place at the Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17.

Kadri Continues to Dominate Trade Talk

Despite reports recently suggesting the Flames have no interest in trading Nazem Kadri, the 34-year-old’s name continues to be brought up in speculation. Kadri himself has admitted to hearing the rumours, and with plenty of time to go before the 2025-26 season begins, they won’t be going away anytime soon.

A recent column from Sportsnet’s Ryan Dixon has fuelled speculation even more, as he mentioned five teams that would make sense as a trade destination for the veteran centre. Those teams include the Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils, Carolina Hurricanes, Colorado Avalanche, and Toronto Maple Leafs. Kadri, who scored a career-high 35 goals last season, has four years remaining on a contract that carries a $7 million AAV.

Looking Ahead for the Flames

There isn’t a ton of action in the hockey world right now, meaning there haven’t been many Flames headlines. That said, the main stories of this team continue to revolve around Rasmus Andersson’s future, as well as Connor Zary’s contract situation. Expect conversation surrounding both to ramp up in August, and especially in September if neither has been dealt with ahead of time.