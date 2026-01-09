Switzerland Announces 2026 Olympic Men’s Hockey Roster

Switzerland has announced its 25-man roster for the upcoming 2026 Olympic men’s hockey tournament in Italy. In 2022, the Swiss defeated Czechia in the pre-playoffs game, then lost to Team Finland in the quarterfinals. This year, the team will aim for something more after reaching the gold medal game at both the 2024 and 2025 IIHF World Championships.

Team Switzerland’s Forwards

Sven Andrighetto (ZSC Lions, Sui)

Christoph Bertschy (HC Fribourg-Gottéron, Sui)

Kevin Fiala (Los Angeles Kings, NHL)

Nico Hischier (New Jersey Devils, NHL)

Ken Jager (Lausanne HC, Sui)

Simon Knak (HC Davos, Sui)

Philipp Kurashev (San Jose Sharks, NHL)

Denis Malgin (ZSC Lions, Sui)

Timo Meier (New Jersey Devils, NHL)

Nino Niederreiter (Winnipeg Jets, NHL)

Damien Riat (Lausanne HC, Sui)

Sandro Schmid (HC Fribourg-Gottéron, Sui)

Pius Suter (St. Louis Blues, NHL)

Calvin Thürkauf (HC Lugano, Sui)

As tradition dictates, the Swiss roster is made up of some high-level NHL players, joined by the best from the local league. Other than the usual suspects, Nino Niederreiter and the New Jersey Devils’ Swiss legion, the team will feature players who have played in the NHL in the past, like Sven Andrighetto and Denis Malgin. Chemistry will be high for the Swiss, something that they have profited from before in short tournaments.

Team Switzerland’s Defensemen

Tim Berni (Genève-Servette HC, Sui)

Michael Fora (HC Davos, Sui)

Andrea Glauser (HC Fribourg-Gottéron, Sui)

Roman Josi (Nashville Predators, NHL)

Dean Kukan (ZSC Lions, Sui)

Christian Marti (ZSC Lions, Sui)

Janis Moser (Tampa Bay Lightning, NHL)

Jonas Siegenthaler (New Jersey Devils, NHL)

No surprises here as well, with NHL star Roman Josi leading the way, joined by Janis Moser and Jonas Siegenthaler. The rest of the bunch is made up of veteran local players, most of them with some form of North American experience, but failing to establish themselves in the NHL, similar to the forwards.

While quality is there with Josi, Moser, and Siegenthaler, all capable NHL defensemen, the team may lack some defensive depth, and the coaching staff will need to work on chemistry and conditioning to make up for the rest.

Team Switzerland’s Goalies

Reto Berra (HC Fribourg-Gottéron, Sui)

Leonardo Genoni (EV Zug, Sui)

Akira Schmid (Vegas Golden Knights, NHL)

There’s little doubt that the 2026 Olympics will be another stage for international veteran Leonardo Genoni. The 38-year-old ended the 2025 World Championship with an outstanding 0.99 GAA and .953 save percentage in seven games, receiving Best Goalie and MVP honors. The 2022 Olympics in Beijing had a similar result, with Genoni recording a 1.13 GAA and a .961 save percentage.

Akira Schmid, Vegas Golden Knights (Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images)

Vegas’ Akira Schmid may be considered for a start or two, but hardly anything more if things go as they should for the Swiss. Reto Berra, who spent five seasons in North America and has played more than 70 NHL games, will be the team’s third goalie.

The Verdict

The Swiss will bring to Italy an interesting roster, with plenty of help from veterans and not many young players on the rise. That said, while the team may lack top-level depth, coaching, chemistry, and conditioning can be the X factors for the Swiss, who proved to be an effective team several times at the IIHF World Championships, returning home with two straight silver medals.

However, the Olympics aren’t the same, and the tournament can easily go either way for the Swiss, who can be a surprise in the playoffs or face an early exit if things don’t go well. They ended the 2022 Olympics in a somewhat disappointing eighth place, and they are certainly able to do better this time around.