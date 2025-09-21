3 Takeaways From the Kraken’s 5-3 Preseason Win Over the Canucks

On Sunday, Sept. 21, the Seattle Kraken hosted the Vancouver Canucks for their first preseason game of the 2025-26 season. The first period ended with Seattle up by one goal. The Canucks scored an early goal in the second, but Seattle went on a three-goal run. At the end of the second, the Canucks earned a penalty shot, which they capitalized on, so the score heading into the third was 4-2. Both teams scored in the third, but the Canucks couldn’t catch up to Seattle. The Kraken won, 5-3.

Nyman Vying for a Kraken Roster Spot

Most rookies use the preseason games to demonstrate their skills and show everyone why they deserve a spot on the opening night roster. Jani Nyman did exactly that in this game.

Halfway into the second period, the Kraken gained control of the puck in the Canucks’ offensive zone. They made a break for their offensive zone, with Vince Dunn passing it to Kaapo Kakko. He spotted Nyman in front of the goal and passed to him. With a tip-in shot, Nyman broke the tie and put Seattle in the lead.

However, that wasn’t all. Just four minutes after his earlier goal, Nyman received a pass from Kakko. With a one-timer blast, the puck hit the crossbar and went into the net to give Seattle a three-goal lead.

Nyman played in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Coachella Valley Firebirds last season. He was called up to the Kraken for 12 games, where he recorded six points via three goals and three assists. He made a case to play in the NHL full-time then, and he is continuing to prove it now. He and Berkly Catton are fighting for a roster spot; whoever doesn’t make it will be sent back to their minor league, Nyman in the AHL or Catton in the Western Hockey League (WHL). Nyman certainly made a case as to why he should earn the spot in just the first preseason game.

Kraken Defense Was on Point

Last season, there is no denying that the Kraken struggled when it came to defense. During this game, they looked like a completely different team out there. The group of defensemen were a mix of both veterans and rookies, with the veterans outranking the younger players. With Brandon Montour out due to a medical procedure, a couple more rookies had to step up on the blue line.

Gustav Olofsson and Blake Fiddler were newcomers to the Kraken’s blue line, with the two playing in the AHL and WHL, respectively, last season. Both defensemen recorded 10-plus minutes of ice time and made an impact on the game. Fiddler even recorded an assist on Eduard Sale’s first goal of the game, so his offensive skills were also strong.

Vince Dunn, Seattle Kraken (Photo by Christopher Mast/NHLI via Getty Images)

The veteran presence on the blue line came out in full force as well. The four veteran defenders recorded 20-plus minutes on the ice. Dunn also recorded an assist on three of the five goals in this game. Although this was a preseason game, Seattle played as if it were the real deal.

Kraken’s First Game With Lambert as Head Coach

This game was the first in which fans saw Lane Lambert behind the bench for Seattle. The Kraken hired him back in May after they fired Dan Bylsma from the head coach position after one season. After just one game, there have been noticeable changes to the team. For one, Seattle recorded 27 penalty minutes to Vancouver’s nine. Seattle only allowed one power-play goal from the Canucks, which was a shock. Last season, the Kraken’s penalty kill was not strong, but it looked significantly better in just one game of the preseason.

This is Seattle’s fifth season in the league and their third head coach at the helm. Going into this job, Lambert was immediately in the hot seat. The front office is trying to set the Kraken up for success, and they believe Lambert could be the missing piece. After the Kraken’s performance in this game, it feels like Lambert might put Seattle on the right track for success. Of course, it is too early to tell in just one preseason game.

What’s Next?

The Kraken will take on the Flames in Calgary on Tuesday, Sept. 23, at 6:00 PM PDT. This will be Seattle’s first preseason game on the road.