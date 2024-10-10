3 Takeaways From the Avalanche’s 8-4 Loss to the Golden Knights

In their season-opening loss to the Vegas Golden Knights, the weaknesses of the Colorado Avalanche are glaring. Just looking at the lineup, it was evident that the team would need to overcompensate in certain areas but things went off the rails quickly.

When all was said and done, the Golden Knights had an impressive 8-4 home victory while the Avalanche were left searching for answers. There are a few key takeaways following what can only be considered a huge disappointment for the team and fans alike.

Nathan MacKinnon Will Go Down as the Greatest Player in Franchise History

It’s hard to ask more of superstar forward Nathan MacKinnon, who picked up a pair of assists in the loss. The first was enough for him to hit the 900-point mark, joining Joe Sakic (1,641), Peter Stastny (1,048), and Michel Goulet (946) as the only players to rack up 900 points in the history of the franchise.

Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

He and Mikko Rantanen, who had three of Colorado’s four goals, are arguably the best duo in the NHL. MacKinnon already has a Calder Trophy, Lady Byng, Ted Lindsay, and Hart Trophy on his resume. At 29 years old, he is at the peak of his powers, and it isn’t unreasonable to think he could add more individual hardware.

Though he may not reach Sakic’s point totals, he shouldn’t end up that far off barring injury. When all is said and done, he should be within shouting distance of Sakic’s stats with more personal hardware (and possibly another Stanley Cup) to show for it. MacKinnon dominates on a level that Sakic could never quite achieve.

Goaltending Could Be a Real Problem

The team has holes, the penalty kill wasn’t good (more on that below), and there is more of a reliance on young players at this stage than at any time in recent memory. Having said that, the most talked about issue will be goaltending.

Coming into the season, the final year of Alex Georgiev’s contract, it was apparent that things could and should change. Justus Annunen seems to be the key to the future and his team-friendly deal makes it all the smarter to bring him up as the guy to take over next season and beyond.

The simple fact of the matter, however, is that the Avs’ goaltending was porous in the first game of the season. Granted, there were a few instances in which team defense let them down, but Georgiev more than earned the “Fourgiev” nickname. Annunen was a little better in the third, allowing a pair of goals on four shots.

The Golden Knights are a good team, so this isn’t exactly the end of the world. Playing on the road against a team that won the Stanley Cup two seasons ago is tough for any team, let alone one that has the holes the Avs do. But if things are going to start well for Colorado, goaltending has to be better than it was last night.

Team Defense Was Severely Lacking

As mediocre as the goaltending was, team defense was a major sore spot. On the second Vegas goal, Ivan Barbashev was standing in the slot untouched and had all the time he could need. Just seconds later, the Golden Knights struck again, using their speed in transition to keep the Avs on their heels.

Devon Toews, Colorado Avalanche (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The penalty kill was also a sore spot, allowing two goals on three chances for the Golden Knights. Despite just 21 shots on net, they moved the puck well and found openings far too frequently. Sam Girard got dressed down on the seventh goal of the game, though Annunen needs to make that stop.

Hopefully, this is one of those “bad games” that every team has, and they can learn from their mistakes. Goaltending won’t be that bad all the time and it can’t afford to be with defense like that. Corrections need to be made sooner rather than later.

It’s Still Early, But the Holes are Apparent

The Avalanche are too talented to be truly bad. That said, it became obvious early that they were overmatched. The middle six of the Golden Knights was clearly superior to the Avalanche and the lack of depth brought on by injuries and suspension became apparent quickly.

Secondary scoring could be challenging but it was nice to see Casey Mittelstadt contribute with a goal of his own. Despite the final score, the Avalanche were within striking distance for the bulk of the game until things got away from them late.

They’ll have some time to think about things as their next game comes on Saturday, the home opener against the Columbus Blue Jackets. It will have to be a “get right” game for the Avs as they prepare to host the New York Islanders and Boston Bruins after that.